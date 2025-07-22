"ESPN got him in a chokehold" - NFL fans roast Dan Orlovsky for ranking Jalen Hurts as No. 1 QB over Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield

Dan Orlovsky believes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sits at the number one spot in the NFC when compared to other QBs like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield.Orlovsky posted a video on X, where he suggested that Hurts is the quarterback to beat on the road to the Lombardi Trophy in 2025.&quot;Jalen Hurts is the quarterback you need to go through in the NFC to win the Super Bowl,&quot; Orlovsky said in the video. &quot;You go through Jalen Hurts. Whether you think he's top five in the league at the position, top seven, top ten, top 12, whatever - You have to go through Hurts to win the Super Bowl.&quot;If we're going to constantly talk about, in relation to the AFC, 'Burrow is amazing, Lamar is incredible, Josh is outstanding, but you got to go through Patrick,' it's the same to be sad for Jalen Hurts in the NFC. The conversation on where we rank him as a quarterback, no one has probably been more critical of him than me.&quot;This prompted some interesting responses from fans on social media. You can see some of the best here.&quot;Lmao he did it with USA flag behind him to show he’s using his right to free speech😂😂😂ESPN got him in a chokehold😂&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I’m not hearing that Dan lol he has the best Running back in the league and 2 number 1 WRs. Didn’t even throw for more than 3k yards. Lamar had 4k and 40 TDs and still had more rushing yards than Hurts. He’s a QB but saying he’s number one is insane,&quot; one fan said.&quot;No, Dan. You have to go through Saquon Barkley. Not Jalen Hurts,&quot; said another fan.&quot;A guy who ran out the back of the endzone while playing the QB position is not who I want to get my Qb takes from...sorry bud, it's like listening to a crack head give me financial advice. Imma pass big homie!&quot; added another.&quot;Respect this take, Jalen hurts wins his team is amazing, he loses he sucks lol. I was a big doubter in him, but I’m objective. Winning is all that matters,&quot; commented one fan.Orlovski clarified he was suggesting that Hurts is the cream of the crop in the NFC division, not in the AFC against counterparts such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.Can Jalen Hurts win another Super Bowl in 2025?NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: ImagnJalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl last season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans in dominant fashion. Hurts and the Eagles have formed one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.Philadelphia remains the team to beat in the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, and with a roster that includes Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and others, it will be a difficult task for any NFC team to defeat the defending champions.