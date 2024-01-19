ESPN’s Mina Kimes accuses Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen of being “elite floppers” ahead of Divisional Playoff faceoff

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, for those who have been on a darkness retreat this week, will be facing off in their third career playoff matchup. Throughout the week, analysts, fans and pundits have been dropping takes as hot as the sun and as cold as it was in Kansas City last weekend.

Speaking on the "Dominique Foxworth Show," NFL analyst Mina Kimes dropped a take on the former side of the spectrum. Here's how she put it:

“This is gonna sound like hate. It’s not hate. [Josh Allen] flops. So does [Patrick Mahomes] so I wanna be clear. Both of these quarterbacks. Elite quarterbacks. Elite floppers.”

While the NBA has taken big steps to minimize flopping, the NFL appears to have caught the flop bug. Seemingly every week, there's at least one noteworthy flop or other attempt to draw a penalty for an "and one." Most fans hope that such a call won't shift the game this weekend, but viewers can only wait and see.

Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen head-to-head record

Mahomes at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

If it seems like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have played each other a lot lately, it's because that has indeed become the case. According to The Football Database, the two teams have squared off six times since 2020. The Bills have yet to win a playoff game against Mahomes, going 0-2 in two battles.

However, the Bills have ruled the Chiefs in the regular season, winning three matchups out of four. Overall, the two teams are tied in wins and losses since 2020 at 3-3.

What is Patrick Mahomes' record in cold weather games?

Mahomes and Josh Allen get a yearly dose of cold playoff games and for some quarterbacks, the cold makes them weaker. In Mahomes' case, it only appears to make him stronger. Patrick Mahomes is 5-0 in games below 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

What is Josh Allen's record in cold weather games?

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is no stranger to cold games as well. In games taking place in cold weather locations after Halloween, the quarterback is 5-3. He's also riding a four-game winning streak in cold, dome-less locales. Both quarterbacks are on the positive side and riding a long win streak in hostile conditions. Which quarterback will emerge victorious this weekend?

