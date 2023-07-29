Stephen A Smith is no stranger to being in the spotlight as has found himself embroiled in controversy over his words on 'First Take' and on social media severaal times.

This time, the ESPN personality is in hot water for the latter. he commented in a now-deleted tweet about media superstar Kim Kardashian. The tweet gave off s*xual overtones and fans headed to the platform to express their feelings:

NOT BIG ZO @MsBrim_ Ppl are so weird, leave this family alone now .. they bossed up millions on y’all & all y’all can do is sexualize them twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Wheaties 🥣 @WheatiesNFT @DailyLoud I mean the man is known for bad takes

Sidney🧬 @sidneyswift @DailyLoud Stephen A. Smith really needs to take a break from the app 🤣

Gabriel @arkhatri28 @DailyLoud Another lawsuit looms on the horizon.

Meg. @MegSmith24 This dude is doing the absolute most since he got that damn podcast. twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

However, there is a contingency of fans who agree with Smith's tweet regarding Kardashian:

Cleopatra @Cleoyourlatina @DailyLoud Both of these things are true aren’t they

björn @StxnesEra @DailyLoud Backlash for speaking FACTS! We stand with Stephen A Smith.

Patriot Cards @PatriotCards444 @DailyLoud He’s asking questions we all know the answers to. Yes and Yes

The deleted tweet started when conservative political commentator Candace Owens spoke on her show about Kim Kardashian and Ray J. In 2004, a s*x tape came out of the then-couple while in Cabo. She proceeded to call Kim a ‘prost*tute’ and her mother, Kris Jenner, a ‘pimp.’

Stephen A Smith talked about Owens' comments on his show. However, his tweet gave off a different tone in promoting the episode about the topic:

“Is Kim Kardashian a “prost*tute”? Is Kris Jenner a “pimp”?”

The tweet was called out by NBA player Patrick Beverley:

Smith stated that the tweet was a "clerical error" and was later taken down. Neither Kardashian nor Jenner has commented on the issue.

What did Stephen A Smith say about Tom Brady possibly dating Kim Kardashian?

Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LV

Stephen A Smith even chimed in on NFL legend Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian being a pair earlier this month. He said:

“They’re just friends, ain’t nothing going on. My point is what if it was, now I don’t have a problem with that. Tom Brady, do your thing, bro.”

The rumors of the pair dating started when Kim was looking for a home in Brady's exclusive neighborhood in the Bahamas. Both were also seen during Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party.

Brady divorced his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, last October while Kardashian and rapper Kanye West split last February after six years.

