Donald Trump and sports analysts typically don't share the podcast studio. However, when the president of the United States gets indicted for attempting to overturn an election, there is no airway that can avoid the topic.

Speaking on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," host Stephen A. Smith expressed his views on the events more than two and a half years later:

“I’m not one of those people who believes that Donald Trump caused the insurrection. Those are grown a*s men and women that were there. I don’t give a damn who you are."

He continued, explaining that he could not be talked into breaking the law in such an overt way:

"You can’t convince me to bulldoze through barricades, run over law enforcement officials, [nearly] crush a cop through the swinging doors, break windows, kicking doors of our Capitol. You can’t convince me to do that.”

Why did protestors breach the U.S. Capitol during Donald Trump's exit procedure?

If the accusations are true, it wasn't like just anyone asked their supporters to storm the Capitol. After years of supporting what they believed to be their only hope for their own salvation (Trump), risking imprisonment might seem like a negligible cost.

Trump's supporters believed what he told them, that the results of the election were fraudulent, and this is what drove them to storm the U.S. Capitol.

This is a risk that happens when people in power can communicate with seas of people at once. After years of getting messages steering them away from believing in the government, those exposed begin to stop listening to it.

It works the other way as well. Years of telling people to believe in the system will eventually get people to continue to follow it. The infamous teaching is that only the longest repeated message becomes the truth.

Basically, one drowns out the other if repeated long enough and loud enough, oftentimes over the course of years and decades.

With convictions being handed out to many of those who were involved in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, will Donald Trump be added to that list?