ESPN 'very interested' in Colin Cowherd reunion as "monster negotiation" looms at Fox Sports: Report

Colin Cowherd has become ubiquitous in football. He is there talking about games and players. He discusses potential trades and free agency moves. But as per a new report, it might happen that the broadcaster himself might be on the move very soon.

He is contracted with FOX Sports until 2025 but after that whatever happens is anyone's guess. He might return to ESPN with the latest reports suggesting that the network is keen to bring him back on.

ESPN, and its parent company Disney, had laid off employees across the board. However, they have not shied away from paying big money to sportscasters who can generate revenue on their own. They went out of their way to bring in Pat McAfee from his existing contract with FanDuel. They have retained Stephen A. Smith and are now looking at getting Shannon Sharpe as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was reportedly contacted previously as well when his contract was under negotiation but Colin Cowherd chose to stay with FOX. However, what the next round of talks bring remains to be seen. The source told Michael McCarthy that ESPN is 'very interested' to partner with him again.

Presently, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” airs simultaneously on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio (12 noon ET), and he also appears on the “FOX NFL Kickoff” Sunday pregame show. He previously co-hosted the original version of “Speak for Yourself” with Jason Whitlock.

Michael McCarthy @MMcCarthyREV



Cowherd's stock is at an all-time high, and sources tell me ESPN is "very interested" in trying to swipe the Fox Sports host when his contract expires in early 2025.



My story: pic.twitter.com/jjJ9RCdTPw BREAKING: ESPN is eyeing a reunion with Colin Cowherd.Cowherd's stock is at an all-time high, and sources tell me ESPN is "very interested" in trying to swipe the Fox Sports host when his contract expires in early 2025.My story: gofos.co/3OgDgde

Colin Cowherd's previous stint with ESPN

Colin Cowherd was brought on to ESPN Radio in 2003 after a stellar radio career in Nevada, Florida and Oregon. He started his career there talking mainly about NFL, college football and NBA, before joining Michelle Beadle in hosting SportsNation in 2009. He was part of the show until 2012.

His end at ESPN came in 2015 after he made disparaging comments about Dominician Republic players in baseball. He said, the country

"... has not been known in my lifetime as having world class academic abilities... a lot of those kids come from rough backgrounds and have not had opportunities academically that other kids from other countries have."

ESPNChicago @ESPNChicago Colin Cowherd no longer on ESPN air after comments about Dominican Republic players es.pn/1SGx6gV

The network decided to immediately cut Colin Cowherd in July 2015 following these remarks. However, as he was still a popular host, he was signed in August 2015 by FOX, where he has been for eight years. At the end of ten years, it remains to be seen whether he will return back to the network where he made his name.