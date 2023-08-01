Colin Cowherd might reunite with ESPN after multiple layoffs from broadcaster

ESPN has started to make moves in signing new personalities and its most recent target could be its former employee Colin Cowherd. After an extensive process of firing employees in a round of cost-cutting layoffs, ESPN could reportedly reunite with Cowherd this year.

According to sources, ESPN has drawn interest in bringing back its former employee. Cowherd left the company in 2015 and decided to join Fox Sports a few weeks later. His show, "The Herd" was picked up by Fox Sports and has been with the company for eight years now.

"ESPN is very interested in a reunion, said sources." Mike McCarthy wrote. "The brass in Bristol views Cowherd as the answer to their struggling ratings on ESPN Radio, said sources.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"'The monster negotiation coming up for Fox is Colin,' warned one source. His ratings are at an all-time high. And he causes zero issues — unlike Skip Bayless.

"Cowherd recently told the New York Post a top ESPN executive wooed him the last time his contract was up. That executive is believed to be ex-ESPN Radio boss Traug Keller."

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



“ESPN is very interested in a reunion, said sources. The brass in Bristol views Cowherd as the answer to their struggling ratings on ESPN Radio, said sources…‘The monster negotiation coming up for Fox… pic.twitter.com/OPI90f09j5 ESPN is ‘very interested’ in bringing back Colin Cowherd, per @MMcCarthyREV“ESPN is very interested in a reunion, said sources. The brass in Bristol views Cowherd as the answer to their struggling ratings on ESPN Radio, said sources…‘The monster negotiation coming up for Fox… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

ESPN has been focused on getting an accomplished group in its broadcast lineup. The company has also been reported to be pursuing Shannon Sharpe, who recently left Fox Sports.

You might also be interested in reading this: “This whole Michael Jordan mythology is sort of just that”- Colin Cowherd tears into MJ and credits two legends for his GOAT status

Colin Cowherd praises LeBron James as he chooses him as one of his "seven wonders of the sports world"

Colin Cowherd has always had strong opinions when it comes to the world of sports. Being a sportscaster since the early 1990s, he's seen a ton of great moments from different sports. Recently, he shared his seven wonders of the sports world or seven players who have left a significant impact through their style of play.

"Number 3 for me would be arguably the greatest basketball player ever," Cowherd said. "And that is LeBron James. Who, at any given night, is still an incredibly dominant player. Nineteen All-Star selections, only player in league history, 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 10,000 assists, and he could've scored far more.

"What's remarkable is, very few injuries. Michael Jordan did not age this well. Magic [Johnson] left the sport early, so did Larry Bird. LeBron, the size, the commitment, the layering, the Swiss-Army knife, in the history of the sport."

He also included NFL star Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi as part of his list. As far as influential lists go, Cowherd knows a thing or two about them.

Also read: “Steph Curry is what every basketball coach at every level is looking for” - Colin Cowherd tips his hat to Steph Curry, believes the Finals MVP award didn’t validate anything to true fans

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)