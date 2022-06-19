“Steph Curry is what every basketball coach at every level is looking for” - Colin Cowherd tips his hat to Steph Curry, believes the Finals MVP award didn’t validate anything to true fans

Steph Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP award for his display in the just-concluded series. For Colin Cowherd, that does not validate his standing as one of the all-time greats to "smart sports fans."

The Golden State Warriors closed the series against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night. Although a Game 7 would have been at Chase Center, the Warriors took no chances.

With a 103-90 victory in Game 6, the Warriors clinched their fourth title in six finals appearances. They have been the most consistent team since 2015, missing the finals only in 2020 and 2021. In both years, they missed the playoffs entirely.

The NBA community has been in a frenzy regarding Steph's Finals MVP. However, Cowherd thinks that it is wrong to assume that's the stamp of approval the All-Star guard needs.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the sports commentator said:

"Steph Curry's MVP doesn't validate anything to smart sports fans. Here's my validation. In the history of professional basketball in America, the Mt. Rushmore to me is indisputable. It's Michael (Jordan), Magic (Johnson), LeBron (James), and the greatest center of all time, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"But just down the road, maybe five-six miles, there's the Mt, Rush-A-Little-Less," he continued. "It's that second mountain range, and it's (Bill) Russell, (Larry) Bird, Kobe (Bryant), and Steph, and I don't think it's even remotely arguable.

"Steph Curry is what every basketball coach at every level is looking for."

Steph opened up the game to new possibilities, which is why he is praised for revolutionizing basketball. He has made everyone fall in love with the 3-point shot.

Steph Curry is the first unanimous MVP and Finals MVP

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

After an outstanding display in the finals, Steph, through a unanimous vote, was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award. He averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the series. He shot 43.7% from beyond the arc.

In 2016, he won the MVP award unanimously after a scintillating display that earned him the scoring title. He led the Warriors to an all-time best 73-9 record while setting a personal record.

Curry knocked down a league-best 402 three-pointers that season. In NBA history, no player has reached the 400 mark in a single season.

Unfortunately, they failed to culminate their season with a championship. Despite enjoying a 3-1 series lead, they lost the finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To date, they remain the only team that has given up such a lead in the finals. They also lost their chance to undoubtedly become the best team in league history.

