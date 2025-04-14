Evan Engram reached a major milestone in his life on April 12, 2024, when he married Emily Caro. Now, a year later, she is reflecting on the special occasion.

The model shared a collage from that day, writing a heartfelt message on Instagram:

"There are no words that can accurately describe how deep my love for you is or how blessed I am that I am yours and you are mine, forever. You are my answered prayer in every way. I love you husband, happy anniversary 🤍"

After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end immediately found a new home in the Denver Broncos, where he will act as a key passing target for incoming sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.

Emily responded by posting this Instagram story:

Emily reacts to her husband Evan Engram joining the Denver Broncos.

How did Evan Engram and Emily's relationship begin?

The fascinating aspect about Evan Engram's wedding is that it got enough traction to be covered by popular fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

In an interview some days after the ceremony, Emily revealed that their road to marriage began with a chance encounter during girls' night at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2019:

“We ended up exchanging social media handles and just watched each other’s lives as friends through pictures and story posts.”

Two years later, she followed him to New York (he was to begin what would ultimately become his last season as a Giant) in the hopes of advancing her modeling career. One time, she set him up for a double date involving a friend. Unbeknownst to her, he had been pining for her the whole time:

“There was a mix-up in communications and he thought the double date was for us. He revealed his intentions... and it flipped the night on its head. When he confessed his feelings that he had for years, it was as if the sky parted for me and a beam of light shined on him. I realized he was the one this whole time.”

Finally, in July 2021, Evan Engram made his proposal during a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. According to Emily, he was very "specific" with this move:

“The first night, he required us to have a romantic dinner on the beach. Once we got ready, Evan led me down to the beach away from the resort at sunset. There was a blanket with orchids, my favorite flowers, in the sand. The song ‘Best Part’ by Daniel Caesar was playing on our portable speaker.”

The wedding ceremony would take place at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, in April 2024. Emily wore a bespoke Enaura dress for the occasion.

