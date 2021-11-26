"We all need someone, an outlet who can help us" - Aaron Rodgers speaks on Everson Griffen's mental health struggles

Everson Griffen of the Minnesota Vikings recently had a mental health scare at his home. The good news is that he is now safe, but many, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are still very concerned for Griffen's well-being.

When Aaron Rodgers speaks, people typically listen, for better or for worse. Many of his recent words have been spent defending his COVID vaccination status as well as his team's play down the stretch run of the season.

However, the recent events surrounding Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen have placed an all-important light on mental health and Rodgers has chimed in on the conversation.

What happened to Everson Griffen?

On November 24, Everson Griffen, who has battled numerous bouts of mental health issues, had another episode which had those who know him (as well as those who don't) concerned for his well-being.

Early that morning, Griffen made several alarming posts on Instagram stating that there were people in his home that were trying to kill him. Griffen posted screenshots of the messages that he sent to his agent, Brian Murphy.

In those messages, Griffen asked Murphy to call 911.

The video Griffen posted was of him shirtless, in a state of panic, and brandishing a gun. Here is a transcript of what Griffen stated in the video:

"I'm in my house. N----- trying to pop me. I've still got clips left. This is my gun, .45 Wilson Combat, registered to me. I bought all my bullets around town. Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun. It all belongs to me, and they are registered to me. I know exactly where I bought them. I've got the card I have them on. I have everything."

Thankfully, Griffen eventually left the residence and was taken to a health-care facility.

Here's what Aaron Rodgers had to say about the situation regarding Everson Griffen:

"“I think it’s important that we continue the conversation and get the word out that those are normal, to have conversations with professionals,” Rodgers said. “It’s important that we check on our teammates all the time and our loved ones to make sure they’re in the right head space. My heart goes out to Everson for sure. I hope he’s got some great people around him who can help him.”

Rodgers also had this to say:

“The key is having people around you can talk to and talking to professionals. There was a stigma for a long time about therapy in general, and I’m thankful to have a great therapist to talk to. I think we all need someone, an outlet who can help us, whether we have a diagnosis of mental issues or not.”

Whether you're a Vikings fan or not, we're all pulling for Everson Griffen.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Henno van Deventer