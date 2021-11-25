"Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun" - Alarming visuals of Vikings DE Everson Griffen 

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and running back Dalvin Cook are in the news today for serious issues unrelated to football. Griffen was at home in his residence while the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Police Department tried to assist him after Griffen posted several concerning posts on Instagram with claims that someone in his house was trying to kill him.

WARNING: The following link contains video that may contain disturbing language and content that some viewers may find upsetting.

Viking Sincero⚔️🛡️ @Viking_Sincero Ontem, Everson Griffen postou esse vídeo no Instagram. Ele tava armado falando que pessoas estavam tentando entrar na casa pra matar ele Ontem, Everson Griffen postou esse vídeo no Instagram. Ele tava armado falando que pessoas estavam tentando entrar na casa pra matar ele https://t.co/JblHL13pU2

Update: The Vikings reported that authorities were able to get Griffen out of his house safely, and he is getting the help that he needs.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Vikings announce that Everson Griffen has come out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs. #Vikings announce that Everson Griffen has come out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs.

In his video, Griffen mentions teammate Dalvin Cook and discloses that Cook helped him buy the gun:

“I bought all my bullets around town. Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun. It all belongs to me, and they are registered to me. I know exactly where I bought them. I've got the card I have them on. I have everything.”

Everson Griffen also wrote that intruders were in his house threatening to kill him, and he shared screenshots of his text messages to his agent, Brian Murphy. One of the messages read:

“I need help people trying to kill me. At my own house.”

The Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Cook have also given their statements regarding Everson Griffen:

"Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement.

"Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time."

Dalvin Cook, meeting with the media, spoke of his teammate Everson:

"Since I got here, he was one of the older guys that took me under his wings and taught me, 'This is what you don't do, this is how you do it, this is how you take care of your body.’

"That's my brother. I just want him to be OK, in his mind, make sure his family is OK. I just want what's best for Everson overall."

Cook also disclosed that he texted Griffen several times on Wednesday morning, but his friend did not return any of his texts. Cook said that his friendship with Griffen has been stronger ever since Griffen returned to the Vikings, but that he still wondered why Griffen mentioned his name in the since-deleted Instagram post.

Everson Griffen also took a brief hiatus in 2018, while with the Minnesota Vikings, to focus on his mental health and well-being. Griffen, 33, was drafted in 2010 by the Minnesota Vikings out of USC. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions before returning to the Vikings this year.

