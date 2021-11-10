NFL Twitter reacts to Dalvin Cook's domestic abuse allegations 

Late Tuesday evening, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was the victim of domestic violence and extortion and that there was a pending legal battle.
As the night went on, more details emerged in what appeared to be serious allegations against both Dalvin Cook and the woman who is accusing him of domestic violence, former US Military Sergeant First Class Gracelyn Trimble.
The incident, which happened a year ago at Cook's house, led to a civil lawsuit being filed by the woman saying that Cook assaulted her. Cook and his attorney, David Valentini, have released a statement saying that the woman entered Cook's home unlawfully while the Vikings running back was home along with a guest who was also inside the home.
Dalvin Cook alleges that the woman entered the home, maced him and held him and the other person at gunpoint. Trimble alleges that she was assulated by Cook and suffered cuts, bruises and a concussion.
Trimble, who is apparently Cook's ex-girlfriend, says he assaulted her and led to serious injuries.
While Trimble filed litigation yesterday, Cook and his attorney apparently plan to do the same.
As with all headline-making cases involving famous athletes, there was a social media frenzy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with fans and those around the National Football League in search of additional information.
Twitter reacts to Vikings RB Dalvin Cook domestic violence allegations
While there have been serious allegations from both Cook and Trimble, there haven't been any criminal charges as of yet.
NFL fans, analysts and Twitter users in general took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and even into Wednesday morning to voice their opinions and stance on the very serious incident that occurred in 2020.
There are even screenshots of a text exchange between Cook and Trimble that happened some time after the incident occurred.
Some Twitter users also accused NFL insider Adam Schefter and others that cover the National Football League of sharing just one side of the story when it was first reported.
Following Dalvin Cook's media availability, he will be speaking to the media, as scheduled, on Wednesday.
While this is still a fluid situation and details continue to emerge, there are no current updates from the National Football League or the Minnesota Vikings about Dalvin Cook's status going forward.