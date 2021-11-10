NFL Twitter reacts to Dalvin Cook's domestic abuse allegations 

Late Tuesday evening, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was the victim of domestic violence and extortion and that there was a pending legal battle.

As the night went on, more details emerged in what appeared to be serious allegations against both Dalvin Cook and the woman who is accusing him of domestic violence, former US Military Sergeant First Class Gracelyn Trimble.

The incident, which happened a year ago at Cook's house, led to a civil lawsuit being filed by the woman saying that Cook assaulted her. Cook and his attorney, David Valentini, have released a statement saying that the woman entered Cook's home unlawfully while the Vikings running back was home along with a guest who was also inside the home.

Dalvin Cook alleges that the woman entered the home, maced him and held him and the other person at gunpoint. Trimble alleges that she was assulated by Cook and suffered cuts, bruises and a concussion.

Trimble, who is apparently Cook's ex-girlfriend, says he assaulted her and led to serious injuries.

While Trimble filed litigation yesterday, Cook and his attorney apparently plan to do the same.

As with all headline-making cases involving famous athletes, there was a social media frenzy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with fans and those around the National Football League in search of additional information.

Twitter reacts to Vikings RB Dalvin Cook domestic violence allegations

While there have been serious allegations from both Cook and Trimble, there haven't been any criminal charges as of yet.

NFL fans, analysts and Twitter users in general took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and even into Wednesday morning to voice their opinions and stance on the very serious incident that occurred in 2020.

Cook's lawyer says she broke in, assaulted Cook and two guests, and is extorting him.



bit.ly/3wuz5RG Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend, US Army Sgt. 1st Class Gracelyn Trimble, is suing Vikings RB, saying he physically abused her and held her hostage in his home last year.Cook's lawyer says she broke in, assaulted Cook and two guests, and is extorting him. Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend, US Army Sgt. 1st Class Gracelyn Trimble, is suing Vikings RB, saying he physically abused her and held her hostage in his home last year.Cook's lawyer says she broke in, assaulted Cook and two guests, and is extorting him.bit.ly/3wuz5RG https://t.co/TGIiPl74As

Candice Hare @CandiceHare_ No matter what unfolds from the Dalvin Cook situation, it should serve as a reminder that ANYONE can be a victim of domestic abuse. No matter what unfolds from the Dalvin Cook situation, it should serve as a reminder that ANYONE can be a victim of domestic abuse.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Details on Sergeant Gracelyn Trimble Cheating on Her Husband With Dalvin Cook and How The Husband Allegedly Decided to File For Divorce After She Stabbed Him; Breakdown of Trimble and Cook's Version Events After She Broke Into His House (Vids-Texts-Pics) bit.ly/3HkIQXZ Details on Sergeant Gracelyn Trimble Cheating on Her Husband With Dalvin Cook and How The Husband Allegedly Decided to File For Divorce After She Stabbed Him; Breakdown of Trimble and Cook's Version Events After She Broke Into His House (Vids-Texts-Pics) bit.ly/3HkIQXZ https://t.co/iSSh1Pdm7R

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Dalvin Cook contends that he's the victim of domestic abuse and extortion. wp.me/pbBqYq-c5Sr Dalvin Cook contends that he's the victim of domestic abuse and extortion. wp.me/pbBqYq-c5Sr

There are even screenshots of a text exchange between Cook and Trimble that happened some time after the incident occurred.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi Developing story, but this—which Rochelle notes is attached to the woman’s lawsuit—is alarming. twitter.com/rochelleolson/… Developing story, but this—which Rochelle notes is attached to the woman’s lawsuit—is alarming. twitter.com/rochelleolson/…

Some Twitter users also accused NFL insider Adam Schefter and others that cover the National Football League of sharing just one side of the story when it was first reported.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith @bigsteppa46 @benbbaldwin It does go both ways, which is why I'm criticizing Schefter's tweet, which presents Cook's side of the story as if it's fact. If Schefter's tweet had been, "Dalvin Cook and a woman both accuse each other of domestic violence," I wouldn't have had the same reaction. @bigsteppa46 @benbbaldwin It does go both ways, which is why I'm criticizing Schefter's tweet, which presents Cook's side of the story as if it's fact. If Schefter's tweet had been, "Dalvin Cook and a woman both accuse each other of domestic violence," I wouldn't have had the same reaction.

Following Dalvin Cook's media availability, he will be speaking to the media, as scheduled, on Wednesday.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Dalvin Cook meets w/ the media every Wednesday in season. I've been told he is planning to show up to TCO Performance Center tomorrow and there are no changes to his availability as of right now. So if that's the case, he'll have a chance to address the alleged incident that Dalvin Cook meets w/ the media every Wednesday in season. I've been told he is planning to show up to TCO Performance Center tomorrow and there are no changes to his availability as of right now. So if that's the case, he'll have a chance to address the alleged incident that

While this is still a fluid situation and details continue to emerge, there are no current updates from the National Football League or the Minnesota Vikings about Dalvin Cook's status going forward.

