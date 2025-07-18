Everson Griffen kicked off plane for ‘unruly’ behavior 4 years after Vikings placed ex-DE on non-football illness list under mental health crisis

Former NFL defensive end Everson Griffen was seen leaving a plane on Wednesday after reportedly engaging in "unruly" behavior. The 12-year veteran, who took leave from the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 to receive treatment for mental health issues, was placed on the reserve list after a mental health crisis in 2021.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Griffen was accused of causing a disturbance in the sky, which led to his exit from the plane. Pilots returned to Chicago O'Hare International Airport minutes after taking off for Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

According to Delta Airlines, Everson Griffen showed "unruly behavior" on the jet, while one person on the plane said he was trying to smoke in the bathroom, causing a confrontation with flight attendants. Witnesses were then interviewed by law enforcement, while Griffen exited the plane.

Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant told USA Today on Thursday that crew members worked to have an anonymous unruly passenger removed. The Airbus A220 that transported Griffen left the airport at 11:15 a.m. local time and returned at 12:09 p.m.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end," Durrant said. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel as safety and security comes before everything else at Delta."

Everson Griffen rejects "unruly" behavior during Chicago-Minnesota flight

After the news of the incident reached the public space, Everson Griffen shared a statement on his Instagram story, denying the claims about unruly behavior.

"I'm doing just fine. My behavior was not unruly at all. Why would they let me go," he captioned the story.

This isn't the first time Everson Griffen has starred in suspicious incidents. In 2024, he was pulled over by a state trooper in Minneapolis. The officer suspected that Griffen was driving while intoxicated.

Griffen was a four-time Pro Bowler in the NFL. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before taking time off in 2018. After he was arrested in 2024, he shared a statement revealing he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

From 2010 through 2021, Everson Griffen played 170 games, recorded 399 tackles, 85.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and six fumbles recovered for 34 yards. He also intercepted two passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Griffen made $63 million during his career, including $13 million in 2014.

