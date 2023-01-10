"Every team is 0-0" - Tom Brady hasn't given up on Buccaneers' Super Bowl ambitions despite hit-and-miss regular season

Tom Brady is ready to put it all on the line once again for Super Bowl glory. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is now in his 23rd season in the NFL, has only ever missed the playoffs once but came close to missing it this year following a rather underwhelming regular season run with the Buccaneers.

Beating out the Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers clinched their division to book a playoff berth. And for once, it seems like the odds are against Brady. But then again, when can one ever count out TB12?

That being said, the Buccaneers quarterback echoed his thoughts on the matter during his weekly appearance on the Let's Go podcast:

"We have seven days to prepare. We've got the whole week... It sucks being 8-9 and you know you're playing against teams that have way better records. But you know what? The only thing that matters is who wins that day. That's the best part about the NFL playoffs."

Brady further went on to say how the team's regular-season record now ceases to matter as it's win or go home going forward:

"Basically, every team is now 0-0. We're all basically in, and now you got to go play good football. There are no records associated with our performances at this point."

The QB admitted that while his team hasn't always been on top of their game this year, what matters going forward is how they perform under pressure in the playoffs:

"Sometimes I feel like we've been the better team yet still lost. Sometimes we haven't been the better team but that doesn't matter. How you perform on the biggest moments of this season does and we'll see if we can go out there and get it done."

The Buccaneers take on the Cowboys in their Wild Card round matchup and while recent form might indicate the NFC East side running away with this, it's hard to pick against TB12 in the big moments.

Tom Brady shares his honest opinion on Aaron Rodgers contemplating retirement

After failing to make the playoffs, a potential retirement is on the cards for Aaron Rodgers. But former 49ers QB Steve Young and Tom Brady believe Rodgers should take a hard look at whatever he decides to do.

Here's what Steve Young said about Aaron Rodgers contemplating retirement:

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death, and who chooses death? . . . Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out, you know what? I’m not actually even good at anything else."

Brady further echoed those thoughts and chimed in with his own personal experience when it came to making such a decision:

"Steve brings out the perfect point, Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers comes back for 2023 remains to be seen. Brady's future too is shrouded in uncertainty given his current contract is nearing its end with the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ - Tom Brady gets candid about horrifying reality of football following Damar Hamlin scare

The 49ers, Raiders, and many other teams are reportedly keeping tabs on the quarterback, but the QB, for now, remains tight-lipped about his plans for the future.

Poll : 0 votes