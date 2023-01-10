Tom Brady, like much of the world, was in shock when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback felt that the entire situation was a wake-up call and that other NFL players and people in general should pay attention.

He said on his podcast, via the Tampa Bay Times:

“What did this last week teach us with what the brave and courageous Damar Hamlin went through? We’re not promised anything, none of us are, not one play. So just take it for what it is."

He continued:

“And I’m not thinking about next [year] and this and that and this — no. We’ve got a chance to go practice, let’s be great at that, and that’s how I feel. That’s what we should all take from that, that’s the lesson we learned.”

He admitted that the sport they know and love could be taken away in a heartbeat:

“[Football] means a lot because we put a lot into it, and it could be gone pretty quick. It could be gone for a 45-year-old ... it could be gone for a 25-year-old, it could be gone for a 15-year-old."

He finished his empassioned speech by saying:

“Let’s not take anything for granted. Let’s just do our best and do things you love to do as well. We’re not promised much, we’re not promised anything, and nothing’s forever, so we’ve just got to continue to do our very best however we can. And when you have the chance to run in to help people, do that too.”

Fortunately, Hamlin recovered and is actually out of the hospital now. What was very close to being an all-time tragedy is now a cautionary tale but an inspiring one as well.

Tom Brady playoffs: Who is next for the legendary quarterback?

Tom Brady made the playoffs after winning the NFC South, though it was with a below .500 record. As a result, the Buccaneers earned the fourth seed.

Tom Brady against the Dallas Cowboys

They will face the Dallas Cowboys in Tampa Bay on Wild Card Weekend. This could be good news for Tom Brady- he's 7-0 in his career against that team.

Poll : 0 votes