"Everybody forgot 10 weeks before that" - Chris Simms snubs Jalen Hurts from top 10 QBs list despite winning Super Bowl in 2025

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2024 and was the Most Valuable Player in the big game. However, there are still those who believe that a big reason why Hurts won Super Bowl 59 was because of the amazing team he had around him on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Ad

NFL analyst Chris Simms is one of those individuals who still seems to not be sold on Hurts being a top ten QB in the National Football League. While appearing on the popular 'Herd with Colin Cowherd' show on May 21, Simms made clear that he thought that Hurts should not be considered a tier two (high-end starters) QB in the league.

"We have a little bit of revisionist history here. He won the Super Bowl, and everybody just forgot about the 10 weeks before that... His top receiver said 'What's wrong with the team? The passing game.' How can you now be one of the best quarterbacks in the game?" Simms said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2024, Hurts had 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 630 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Jalen Hurts a top ten QB in the NFL?

Hurts has shown consistently over the years that he shows up when the time matters most for the Eagles. He was arguably the best player in both Super Bowls he has played in. He had 525 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interceptions, 142 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns in those two contests for the Eagles.

Ad

Hurts currently has the seventh best odds to win the National Football League's Most Valuable Player award, according to Bet365. Hurts currently has odds of +1800, only behind Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson at +500, Buffalo Bills Josh Allen at +600, Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow at +650, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes at +750, Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels at +850, and Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert at +1800.

Jalen Hurts MVP odds - Bet365

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More