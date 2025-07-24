“Everything's out of my control” - Jordan Addison mentally braces for NFL's verdict 12 days after pleading guilty to DUI-related charge

Jordan Addison’s DUI case from July 2024 has officially been resolved, but the NFL’s verdict is still pending. On July 17, 2025, Addison pleaded no contest to a reduced charge known as “wet reckless,&quot; which is a California misdemeanor acknowledging alcohol involvement without a DUI conviction.Penalties include $390 fine, two online courses and 12-month probation, likely shortened to six months with compliance.On Wednesday, Jordan Addison shared his take on the possibility of NFL discipline, as per a report by Kevin Seifert.&quot;Everything is out of my control right now, but whatever the league's got for me, I'll be prepared for the decision that they make,&quot; Addison said.League policy suggests a three-game suspension for a first alcohol-related offense.The incident took place on July 12, 2024, near LAX, Los Angeles. Addison was found asleep at the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce, blocking traffic on I-105.The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher.&quot;While Mr. Addison's case would have made for a great trial, I admire him for taking responsibility by accepting the City Attorney's 'wet reckless' offer. Now he can put this incident behind him and solely focus on his promising career,&quot; Jacqueline Sparagna, Jordan Addison's attorney said, as reported via Sports Illustrated.Sparagna made the statement after Addison pleaded no contest to a reduced charge.Jordan Addison charged for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway in 2023Jordan Addison’s speeding incident in July 2023 nearly overshadowed his rookie debut. It happened on July 20, 2023, at Interstate 94 near Dale Street in St. Paul, Minnesota. Addison was clocked at 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving a Lamborghini Urus at 3 a.m.The NFL star had told the state trooper he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at home. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge. The reckless driving charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal. He paid $686 in fines and fees.Addison was drafted 23rd by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL draft. In two seasons, he’s posted 133 receptions, 1,786 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.