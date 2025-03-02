Shedeur Sanders isn't worried about what critics say about him, his family or his football abilities. He made that clear when speaking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, one former NFL quarterback has some concerns about Sanders' abilities at the next level.

J.T. O'Sullivan, who played nine seasons in the league, runs a YouTube channel called "The QB School" where he evaluates and studies film on QBs. On the official X account of his channel, O'Sullivan voiced his concerns as he shared the QB's comments and said that his film has him worried.

"I’m a little worried about the film," O'Sullivan tweeted on Saturday.

Sanders played two seasons at Colorado after beginning his collegiate career at Jackson State.

What did QB Shedeur Sanders say about handling critics?

Shedeur Sanders was asked by reporters at the NFL Combine how he would handle critics after he enters the NFL. The son of Deion Sanders said that he wasn't worried about it and noted how he has been forced to overcome the critics and adversity throughout his life since his last name is Sanders. He said that the "hate" has become part of the whole football experience for himself and his family.

“You think I’m worried about what critics say?" Sanders said. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. Without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”

Sanders' confident attitude continued as he went on to say that he only wants to be drafted by a team that is looking to change its culture and focus on winning.

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star is expected to be one of the first two QBs drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Former Miami Hurricanes signal caller Cam Ward is the other QB who could be drafted first overall.

Sanders started his collegiate football career at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado with his father, Deion Sanders in 2023. In 2024, Shedeur played 13 games, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and threw for 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

