Ex-Bengals QB AJ McCarron's wife Katherine Webb announces new career as a real estate agent

A.J. McCarron's wife, Katherine Webb, has made a career switch from being a pageant queen to being a real estate developer.

The wife of the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback announced on Instagram that she has been working on establishing her own real estate firm for a year.

The 34-year-old posted on her social media account after almost four months. She posted several pictures of herself and her business partner, Josh Burmeister, at the new site of the Topgolf facility.

""Kat where ya been?" Over the last year we have been working hard developing our development and real estate firm Bur:McCarron, and I’ve been working to get my commercial/resi license...and I’m happy to announce we have done both!" Webb wrote.

"@topgolf is officially here in Mobile, AL and (Josh Burmeister) and our investors were able to get it done. We have a ton in our pipeline and I’m so excited for this new chapter."

The model's rise to prominence can be traced back to the 2013 BCS National championship game, when sportscaster Brent Musburger openly admired her beauty. This event occurred as her now-husband led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 42-14 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In the same year, A.J. McCarron married Webb, he was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

In an NFL career spanning eight seasons, McCarron served as a backup quarterback for the Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons.

Does A.J. McCarron still play football?

AJ McCarron sustained an ACL injury in 2021 in a preseason game after he signed a one-year contract with the Falcons for $4 million. He sat out for two seasons, but then joined the XFL because he wanted his children to watch him play football.

The ex-college football sensation underwent a significant 98 percent reduction in earnings to join the minor league, which boasts partial ownership by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The standout player of the St. Louis BattleHawks now earns an approximate annual salary of $60,000.

McCarron and Webb have three sons: Gunnar Cruz, aged two; Cash Carter, aged four; and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, aged seven, affectionately known as Tripp.

