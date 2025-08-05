Ex-Browns CEO Joe Banner throws cold water on Jerry Jones' Cowboys O-line hype: “Not sure what they’re looking at”

Joe Banner didn’t hold back when assessing Jerry Jones' offensive line. He casted doubt on the belief that the unit is ready to compete at a high level.The ex-Browns CEO questioned the logic behind labeling the Dallas Cowboys offensive front as &quot;elite.&quot;&quot;I disagree with those thinking Cowboys have a top tier offensive line. Not sure what they are looking at. Just because you draft someone high doesn't mean they are good,&quot; Banner tweeted on Tuesday.Banner’s blunt remark comes as the Cowboys navigate a rough stretch in training camp, marred by injuries and unproven depth across their offensive front.Banner’s critique appears less about an individual player and more about a broader organizational pattern. Jones used the 12th pick on guard Tyler Booker this year, a rare investment at that position for the franchise.Injuries mount creating lingering questions around Jerry Jones' O-LineNFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe Cowboys’ offensive line has been hit by a string of setbacks. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is nursing a knee fracture that will sideline him well into the preseason. Veteran guard Rob Jones is facing months of recovery after a neck injury. Pro Bowler Tyler Smith is managing knee tendinitis, exiting practice early in recent sessions.In response, the team started patching holes by reaching into the past. Former Dallas lineman La’el Collins, now 32 and two years removed from playing a regular-season snap, is back in the building. He’s joined by journeyman Geron Christian, another stopgap option competing for relevance in camp.These moves speak volumes. Jerry Jones is scrambling to stabilize a unit that’s already faltering before Week 1.Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer emphasized physicality and competition during camp, but much of that has been out of necessity.&quot;I think we are taking care of the football better,&quot; Schottenheimer said on Monday, via the team's website. &quot;I like that. Offensively, the big plays are starting to show up, starting to connect on those (passes) ... I love the energy; I love the physicality. The evaluation process is on-going.&quot;The team is rotating linemen in and out, searching for cohesion, while relying heavily on inexperienced or injury-prone players to play critical roles.