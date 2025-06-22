Ex-Browns HC downplays Shedeur Sanders’ speeding incident tying it to life away from Deion Sanders' orbit

Shedeur Sanders found himself in trouble off the field before making his NFL debut. The former Colorado quarterback was charged with two traffic violations for overspeeding. Earlier this week, Coach Prime's son was caught going at 101 MPH in a 60 MPH zone in Ohio.

While some experts and analysts debate the effects of Sanders' unethical behavior on his NFL career, former Browns HC Eric Mangini is not very concerned about the situation.

In the latest episode of "The Herd w/Colin Cowherd", Mangini talked about the two speeding tickets Shedeur Sanders received this month. He downplayed the situation and clarified how these are little 'hiccups' for a rookie living away from home for the first time in his life.

"I thought it was really interesting that you said you were out because of the speeding ticket. To me, that's such a minor thing," Mangini said. "With speeding tickets, look I got a speeding ticket on the first night of the draft of my first year there. I thought maybe I get the benefit of the doubt but they gave it to me anyways."

"This is, in fairness to Shedeur, the first time he's been outside his dad's overview," Mangini continued. "I think he his high school coach, and then his college coach. This is like any kid who's away from home for the first time. Yeah, there's gonna be a couple hiccups here and there. But do you want back to back speeding tickets? No."

Shedeur Sanders spent his collegiate career under the guidance of his dad, Coach Prime. He began his journey at Jackson State when his dad took over as the head coach in 2021. In two years, the father-son duo led the Tigers to consecutive SWAC titles.

In 2023, Shedeur transferred to play for the Colorado Buffaloes after his dad took over as the new head coach of the program. Last season, they put up a 9-4 record and the team's first bowl appearance since 2020. The quarterback was honored as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award before being drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft.

Retired 3x SB Champs shares words of advice with Shedeur Sanders after speeding violations

3x Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth also shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders receiving two speeding violations in June. On Friday's episode of 'Breakfast Ball', Schlereth cautioned Sanders to take care of his off-field image.

He stated that the rookie quarterback has to be accountable for his actions to be trusted by the team.

"Being a late-round draft choice, nothing is guaranteed for you," Schlereth said. "So this is , to me, a failure of the intelligence test. At some point, you got to understand the situation."

"At some point you have to have the accountability and maturity as a player to go, 'understand what my situation is here', and I can't afford to give them an opportunity to go, 'You know what, that kid ain't ready'... I know the kid. I know the father really well. I want the kid to have great success."

After his second speeding violation, Shedeur Sanders accepted his mistakes. He also acknowledged the fact that he has to be more disciplined if he wants to enjoy the same level of success his dad did in the league.

