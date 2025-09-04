Ex-Chiefs QB delivers bold take on Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts MVP odds

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel shared his thoughts on the competition between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the NFL MVP award. In a post on X/Twitter, he said that if the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar does not emerge as the league MVP this season, then Hurts has the chance to win it if he can put up another successful campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.&quot;If Patrick Mahomes doesn't win MVP, I think it's Jalen Hurts' award if the Eagles do the things we think they are going to do,&quot; Daniel tweeted.Chase Daniel @ChaseDanielLINKIf Patrick Mahomes doesn’t win MVP, I think it’s Jalen Hurts award if the Eagles do the things we think they are going to do.Last season, Mahomes and Hurts faced each other in the Super Bowl LIX showdown. It was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII when the Chiefs secured a 38-35 victory over the Eagles to secure the Lombardi Trophy.However, this time, Jalen Hurts and Co. managed to exact their revenge against Andy Reid's team. They defeated the Chiefs in a dominating 22-40 victory while the quarterback lifted his first Lombardi trophy with the team.Patrick Mahomes finished the 2024 season with 3,298 yards and 26 passing TDs while rushing for two touchdowns. On the other hand, Hurts tallied 2,903 yards and 18 passing TDs with 14 rushing touchdowns to his name. He was also honored as the Super Bowl MVP for his performance.NFL legend reveals why he did not include Patrick Mahomes in his QB Mount RushmoreOn Tuesday, NFL legend Joe Montana appeared on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; where he was asked to name the quarterbacks whom he would trust to build a franchise around.Montana named players like Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen as one of his favorites. However, he left out Mahomes and explained his reasoning behind it.&quot;I'm thinking I'm taking the guy in Buffalo, Josh,&quot; Montana said. &quot;Joe Burrow's another guy I like a lot, and, believe it or not, I like the guy with the Chargers, Justin Herbert. I think they just kind of went by the wayside there.&quot;But I just like the way all those three guys are. I do also like the guy in Philly, though, Jalen Hurts. I think I would have, if Patrick Mahomes was younger, although they're not getting hit as much today, so he'll probably play forever. So I should have probably added Patrick in there,&quot; he added.So far, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. They were on track to three-peat the Lombardi trophy last season, before the Eagles destroyed their chances of creating NFL history.Can Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.