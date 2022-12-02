"They're being controlled by Satanism" - Ex-Chiefs RB claims Jay-Z and Beyonce work for the Illuminati

It's been a week punctuated by mundane news like the Kansas City Chiefs a game and explosive developments like Aaron Rodgers' alleged conspiracy theory beliefs. Another former NFL player has added to the bizarre with some wildly unexpected comments.

Larry Johnson, a former running back who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, claimed that two popular musical figures work for the Illuminati and are being controlled by Satan. Here's what he said about Jay-Z and Beyonce on Fearless:

"Well, obviously, they're being controlled by Satanism. I mean, I'm not really scared to say that. We all know Lucifer is Free Masons and the knowledge that there was drugged up from Egypt has now surfaced itself in American society."

He continued, explaining why the two stars are his enemies:

"And if you actually dig through the rap sheet, like as I have before, it was all about party and popping bottles. But when you listen to it again with a new ear, obviously they're not serving the same highest God that I am. That's what makes us enemies. I stand for a completely different doctrine, a completely different nation, and a completely different truth."

There seems to be an unexplained jump between champagne and Satanism, but Johnson seems pretty sure of the connection.

Larry Johnson wasn't the only one to reveal a belief in secret conspiracies this week. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Deshone Kizer revealed that Aaron Rodgers has some interesting thoughts on 9/11 and the Moon landing.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski To recap: the FIRST thing Aaron Rodgers said to DeShone Kizer when he arrived in Green Bay was to tell him to do his research on 9/11.



How well did running back Larry Johnson play with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Larry Johnson in a suit at NFL Players Association Shoot

Long-time Chiefs fans will remember running back Larry Johnson as the bell cow of the team back in 2005 and 2006. In total, his career ran from 2003-2011. While he remained with the team from 2003-2009, his two best years came in the mid 2000s.

Drake Bentley @DrakeBentleyMJS Deshone Kizer says that Aaron Rodgers once told him to “read up” on 9/11 after asking Kizer if he believed in it

In the 2005 season, he rushed 336 times for 1,750 yards and 20 touchdowns. In the 2006 campaign, he rushed 416 times for 1,789 yards and 17 touchdowns. While he still had productive seasons for the team, he never again eclipsed 1,000 yards in a campaign. Fans have called these seasons some of the best in the history of the franchise.

From 2009-2011, Johnson bounced around the league from the Chiefs to Washington and finally the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he's popped up from time to time in the media.

