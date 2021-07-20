Richard Sherman arrested: Larry Johnson mocks star CB with cheeky 'systematic racism' post

NFL free agent cornerback Richard Sherman has been publicly supported and offered help by some in the NFL community since his arrest last week. But former star running back Larry Johnson is not one of them. Instead, he posted an old article to his Instagram story that featured Sherman speaking on ‘systemic racism.’

Johnson mocked the Stanford graduate by reminding everyone that Sherman was a member of the "Phi Beta Sigma" fraternity, whose members pledged allegiance to a Greek goddess.

Larry Johnson's Instagram Post

Larry Johnson’s controversial social media history

The former Kansas City Chiefs star is no stranger to social media controversies.

Since 2020, Johnson has been criticized for posts on his Twitter account that have included Holocaust denial, support for Hitler, antisemitism and attributing fake quotes to the Bible.

Johnson also regularly tweets about conspiracy theories and celebrity involvement in them.

The 41-year-old has been arrested multiple times since 2003.

Larry Johnson's NFL career

Johnson played nine seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl twice. He was drafted 27th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2003 NFL Draft.

He ran for over 1,000 yards in the 2005 and 2006 NFL seasons. Johnson also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team and the Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2012.

Sherman apologizes, faces five charges.

Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges last Friday. The 33-year-old released a statement that said he was "deeply remorseful for his actions" and vowed to get help for his mental and emotional health as he goes through some personal challenges. But added, "That is not an excuse for how I acted."

Richard Sherman makes his first statement following the arrest on charges of 'burglary domestic violence' pic.twitter.com/L18hwr0QnS — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 16, 2021

Under the terms of his release from jail, he's not allowed to drink alcohol, use nonprescription drugs, possess a weapon, or have contact with his father-in-law.

Sherman's next court date is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for August 13, at 8:45 a.m. at the King County District Courthouse in Redmond, Seattle.

