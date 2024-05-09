Former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder found out, that it's harder to sell a house than an NFL franchise. However, this predicament turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Snyder donated the mammoth mansion valued at $34.9 million.

Dan Snyder became the owner of the Washington team in 1999 after purchasing it for $800 million. In July 2023, Snyder was forced to sell the franchise due to several controversies and the final amount was set at $6.05 billion. However, the 59-year-old had been trying to sell the mansion before that but had no success.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Snyder put the ‘for sale’ sign in February 2023 with an asking price of $49 million. Six months later, Snyder reduced the price by $14 million due to no serious offers. The new price tag of $34.9 million was also too much for the buyers.

The former Commanders' owner still unable to sell the mansion at this reduced price made a bold move. He donated the house to the American Cancer Society, as per the Washington Post.

This 30,000-square-foot estate is across a protected parkland and the Potomac River. Snyder purchased the property in 2000 from King Hussein and Queen Noor of Jordan. After that, he bought six properties surrounding it to have this mega-estate.

The charity of Dan Snyder will go a long way

In the eyes of many NFL fans, Dan Snyder’s image isn’t a good one. However, with this act of charity, Snyder must have earned some brownie points in the eyes of many. The American Cancer Society appreciates this donation.

"ACS is grateful for support and commitment in the form of time, service, and financial contributions from individuals and families like the Snyders, which will allow us to accelerate progress against cancer and to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families," the ACS said in a statement.

However, the ACS will not keep the mansion but will try to go down the same path as Dan Snyder. The organization plans to sell the mention and then use the proceeds to advance the cancer research and improve the lives of patients battling the disease, as per their statement.

