Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant chimes in after Ace Bailey ends alleged holdout talk by landing in Utah

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had a positive reaction to NBA standout Ace Bailey, who arrived in Utah on Saturday. Bailey had been the talk of the town leading up to the NBA draft, and the Utah Jazz selected him with the fifth pick.

When a video of Bailey landing in Utah via a plane went viral on social media, Braynt reacted to it with a flexed biceps emoji.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant LINK 💪🏿

Many felt that Bailey would be the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, after Cooper Flagg. However, his draft stock fell after he refused to partake in the typical pre-draft process, including workouts with other NBA teams.

Bailey played just one college season at Rutgers before going pro. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across 30 appearances for the Scarlet Knights.

Just a few days before the draft, Bailey was scheduled to have a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who held the No. 3 pick. However, the player cancelled before he was supposed to meet with the franchise.

Although some questioned Bailey's professionalism, the Jazz took him with their first-round selection. There were a few who felt that the young prospect might even refuse to play for the NBA team.

However, Bailey put most of those rumors to rest when he arrived in Utah. Jazz coach Will Hardy was also present to welcome the former Rutgers star when he landed in the Beehive State.

Dez Bryant confirms he won't return to NFL

NFL: Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant - Source: Imagn

Although Dez Bryant is hyped about Bailey arriving to play for the Utah Jazz, the former wideout confirmed that he won't be returning to the NFL.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant LINK I can still run a lil bit 😂

Earlier this month, Bryant shared a few videos of himself on X making catches during some football drills. While some felt that he might have been teasing a return to the pro league, the receiver tweeted that he plans to remain retired.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant LINK I’m 1000% done but I do got a 1 on 1 battle with a corner tomorrow… he think shit sweet because I’ve been away from the game lol

Bryant was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round in 2010. He played nine seasons with them and earned three Pro Bowl selections.

In 2018, Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, but never played for them due to an Achilles injury.

Bryant briefly played for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 season. He hasn't played in the NFL since and does not plan on returning.

