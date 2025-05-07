Ex-Cowboys All-Pro fires "dangerous" warning to NFL teams after blockbuster George Pickens trade

First-time All-Pro Dez Bryant issued a message to NFL organizations regarding the Dallas Cowboys' new-look offense. This comes shortly after they acquired George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade.

On Wednesday, Bryant jumped onto X in excitement.

"This is some dangerous (expletive) right here," Bryant posted on Wednesday.

He posted a graphic that showed quarterback Dak Prescott with rookie running back Jaydon Blue, star receiver CeeDee Lamb, newly signed Pickens, and veteran tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys gave up a high price to acquire Pickens, sending a 2026 third-round choice and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers. Dallas got Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round choice in exchange, reports said.

George Pickens' career rebirth may be the difference in the Cowboys' championship aspirations

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

George Pickens, 24, comes to Dallas after three years with the Steelers, where he flashed brilliance on inconsistent quarterback play. During his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens caught passes from five quarterbacks: Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Pickens enjoyed his best year in 2023, posting 1,140 receiving yards and five scores on 106 targets and topped the NFL at a staggering 18.1 yards per catch. He added 900 yards and three touchdowns on 14 games in 2024 as quarterback troubles again dogged Pittsburgh.

The trade is a new beginning for Pickens, who will catch passes from three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' quarterback is recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury but passed for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in his previous full year.

This blockbuster move comes after the Cowboys faced criticism for their lack of aggression during the offseason and draft. Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from offensive coordinator after a disappointing season under Mike McCarthy.

The deal has been under development since the 2025 NFL Draft, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported.

The trade also involves an interesting footnote. Pickens was fined by the NFL after throwing former Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis to the ground during a Steelers loss to Dallas last October.

