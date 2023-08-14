Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason, and he has been a free agent since then. There wasn't much interest around the league for the veteran running back, but he has finally found his new destination.

The 28-year-old star has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots and will be playing under Bill Belichick to bring his career back on track.

The Patriots needed to bolster their offense and while they were linked with Dalvin Cook as well, the six-time Super Bowl champs opted to sign Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott Patriots contract breakdown:

As per Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots. It is a good deal for both parties as it gives both the player and the franchise flexibility for the future.

If Elliott plays well he might get a better deal, and if he doesn't the Patriots will not have him on the books for much longer. It will be interesting to see what the Dallas Cowboys do next as they were also interested in getting their former leader on a much cheaper deal.

In 2019, Elliott signed a six-year $90 million contract with the Cowboys but his performance dipped. As a result, the franchise opted to part ways with him and gave Tony Pollard the RB1 role for the 2023 season.

Ezekiel Elliott stats

As stated earlier, Elliott's numbers have taken a hit over the years, and nobody would pay him $18 million a year for the production that he gave. Last season, he had 231 carries for 876 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games by averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

So far in his career, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year has played seven seasons in which he has had 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards, 305 catches for 2,336 yards, and scored 80 touchdowns. (StatMuse)

The Patriots need some immediate help for Mac Jones, and it will be interesting to see if Elliott will be the guy that brings the best out of the former Alabama quarterback.