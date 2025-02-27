Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant reacts as Lebron rocks $5,000 Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 at Lakers-Mavs showdown

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant reacted to LeBron James' shoe selection for the LA Lakers-Dallas Mavericks matchup on Tuesday night. The Lakers superstar was spotted wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low, listed at $5,516 on StockX.

Bryant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinion on James' selection and the shoes per se, revealing he also had a pair but hadn't worn them yet.

"I still haven’t put my foot in mine.. One of the best LV x AF1s," Bryant tweeted.

LeBron James knew it was a special occasion and he dressed for it while performing accordingly. He led the Lakers to a 107-99 win over the Mavericks with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

The Lakers secured their 35th win of the season, establishing themselves in the top four of the Western Conference, only trailing the OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets. Luka Doncic went off with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists to make a strong statement against his former team, letting fans know that he's ready to take on any challenge.

Dez Bryant presumably watched the game, given the hype around it, but also because made some bets on it, as he previously revealed. In the end, the Lakers secured an important win, with Luka dominating his old team.

Dez Bryant showed support to Lakers star after failed trade

Dalton Knecht starred in a controversial move after the LA Lakers pulled out of a trade that would have sent the rookie guard to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for mobile big man Mark Williams. The Lakers decided to call it off due to an alleged failed physical test.

In consequence, Knecht returned to Los Angeles, but he was having a hard time processing everything. Dez Bryant reacted to that report, sending a supporting message to the former Tennessee Volunteers sharpshooter.

"I understand where DK coming from.. he should feel some type of way.. he’s human! Protect your Mental Dalton Knecht! F**k anybody who think differently," Bryant wrote.

The days before the 2025 NBA trade deadline were a rollercoaster for plenty of players, with some having harder times coping with all the moves than others. Dalton Knecht is still a rookie trying to find his spot in the league. Following the setback, Dez Bryant offered support, urging the player to focus on himself before anything else.

