Ex-Cowboys star Pacman Jones arrested after Mike Tyson-Jake Paul's fight in Texas: Report

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is reportedly facing multiple charges following his arrest outside Loews Arlington Hotel early Saturday morning. He was arrested just hours after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match at AT&T Stadium.

Arlington Police Department's booking records show Jones faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault on a police officer. He posted a $319 bond for release on Saturday morning.

Before the arrest, Jones was in high spirits during the boxing match. His posted a video on Instagram where he interacted with comedian Tom Segura, dressed in an all-black outfit and cowboy hat.

The timing proves problematic for Jones. Last December, he received a suspended 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct on an airplane at Kentucky's Covington Airport.

That plea deal required Jones to avoid legal trouble for two years. Saturday's arrest puts his freedom in jeopardy.

A night of boxing drama turns south for Pacman Jones

Pacman Jones' arrest capped off a night that saw social media star Jake Paul defeat boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision. The judges scored it 79-73, 79-73 and 80-72, all for Paul.

The fight drew a near-sellout crowd at AT&T Stadium. While Tyson received thunderous cheers during his ring walk, the bout failed to match the hype. Many fans left before the final scorecards.

For Jones, the post-fight drama adds to his lengthy history with law enforcement. Since 2000, the former Pro Bowler has been arrested 10 times. His NFL career highlights often competed with headlines about off-field incidents.

In 2008, Jones made news for an Atlanta Airport brawl, although police later cleared him for being the aggressor. That same year, a Dallas hotel altercation with his bodyguard resulted in a four-game NFL suspension.

In February 2019, an Indiana casino staff reported Jones for alleged blackjack cheating. Reports described him becoming "verbally combative and disorderly" during the arrest.

His 13-season NFL career included stints with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos. Jones peaked in Cincinnati, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2015 and first-team All-Pro status in 2014.

Yet his latest arrest, against the backdrop of a high-profile boxing event, adds another chapter to his troubled history with the law.

