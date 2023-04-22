The Dallas Cowboys released superstar running back Ezekiel Elliot during the 2023 NFL offseason. He was with the franchise for seven years as their featured offensive player, serving as their workhorse. His massive production, including five 1,000 yard seasons, will need to be replaced in Dallas this year.

While the Cowboys signed Ronald Jones to join Tony Pollard in the backfield, former Dallas wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson suggested the franchise should look to the draft for a more ideal replacement. He specifically mentioned Texas Longhorns superstar Bijan Robinson, the top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Here's what Keyshawn Johnson had to say on an episode of "First Take" about Robinson potentially replacing Elliot:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It makes all the sense in the world. Geographic location is right there. You know Jerry loves to take kids from the Texas area and put them on his team, but they also need an extra explosive player on the offensive side of the ball. He gives them that dimension.

"He's like a Marshall Faulk. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can run between the tackles, he can run on the perimeter, his pass pro protection gets stronger as he gets into the NFL.

"I think the Cowboys, if for some reason he falls to 26 or somewhere in that area where they can move up to go get him, you're going to get him. The Dallas Cowboys aren't like other teams, they aren't afraid to take backs in the first round. So it makes all the sense in the world, they need somebody to replace Zeke."

First Take @FirstTake @keyshawn thinks the Cowboys should draft RB Bijan Robinson to replace Ezekiel Elliott .@keyshawn thinks the Cowboys should draft RB Bijan Robinson to replace Ezekiel Elliott 👀 https://t.co/xRaHqhKrHu

The Cowboys currently own the 26th pick in the first round, so it's unclear if Bijan Robinson will be available when they are on the clock. Keyshawn Johnson suggested that Jerry Jones may make a move to trade up and get him if necessary. The dynamic running back is likely going to make a major impact on whichever team he ends up on and that could very well be in Dallas.

Bijan Robinson scouting profile explored

Bijan Robinson

Keyshawn Johnson stated that Bijan Robinson is similar to Marshall Faulk and he's accurate in his comparison. Like Faulk, Robinson is an extremely well-rounded player with no weaknesses in his skillset. He brings an elite combination of size and speed to pair with a dual-threat attack of rushing and receiving.

Bijan Robinson impressed during the 2023 NFL Combine, weighing 220 pounds but still recording a solid 4.46 seconds in the yard dash. He also excelled in just about every physical test and skills challenge. This justified his incredible college football career with the Texas Longhorns.

Robinson spent three years with Texas, where he showed off his dynamic and dangerous skillset. In 21 games, he recorded 4,215 scrimmage yards and 41 total touchdowns, while averaging an incredible seven yards per touch. He clearly profiles as a day-one starter in the NFL and should make a major impact immediately, whether with the Dallas Cowboys or elsewhere.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes