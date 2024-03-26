Dez Bryant has called out Jerry Jones for betraying the "all-in" mentality as Dak Prescott's contract stalls and they look weaker after free agency than when they began it. The Cowboys owner was asked recently if he was happy at this point in the offseason and said he felt as good as he can remember and that ticked off the former wide receiver.

He posted on X, saying,

"That’s a damn lie"

Dez Bryant's comments come after Jerry Jones revises Cowboys' expectations for next season amid Dak Prescott contract situation

Dez Bryant's comments come after Jerry Jones asked the Cowboys to do more with less given their current situation. He had previously said they were all in during the Scouting Combine but has revised that opinion. The Dallas owner said,

“I have been more all-in before. By any definition and I have more all-in to make a run back to the line of scrimmage then I’ve been to run for 50 yards. It took more all-in to just get back to the line of scrimmage than it did to run for 50 yards. Sometimes that is a bigger challenge. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got to get it done."

Jerry Jones also added that they have to do things differently, adding,

“I think that we have been in a situation where we can get it done with lesser. More doesn’t necessarily beat Green Bay. There are other things. Maybe having it better strategically in different spots, but more than necessarily beat them, either. So we’re going to be asked to do some things different because we’ve got some different players.”

Some of the challenges the Cowboys are facing come due to contract negotiations for Dak Prescott. He is in the final year of his deal and since there is no agreement for an extension, he can play on the existing contract and end up becoming a free agent. He has a cap hit of more than $40 million for 2025 for Dallas, irrespective of where he plays.

Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb will also command top fees for their positions. All of this means that the salary cap situation is tight in Dallas, they do not know who will be their starting quarterback next year and top players have left in the free agency. Dez Bryant is right to suspect that Jerry Jones was lying when he said he was feeling as confident as he was.