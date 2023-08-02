Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs recently got into a bit of an altercation during Dallas Cowboys training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Following a play during one of their practice sessions, Diggs told Prescott to "shut your b*tch *ss up.” Prescott responded by throwing the football at him on his way back to the offensive huddle.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant recently commented on the situation from his personal Twitter account. While some may be concerned about a potential feud between the Dallas teammates, Bryant had a much different take on what happened.

Here's what Bryant said:

"I love it ... make or break type sh*t!! you either going to be dawg or a b*tch ... it ain’t no in between ... LFG"

The altercation occurred following a play in which Dak Prescott scrambled into a few defenders at practice. Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. was credited with sharing the original video to his Twitter account.

Dez Bryant is quite familiar with Dak Prescott, as the two were teammates on the Dallas Cowboys when the quarterback replaced Tony Romo. The former wide receiver, who was known for trash talking and altercations of his own during his career, believes this situation is actually a good sign for the Cowboys' outlook this year.

While some may present this story as turmoil between teammates that could disrupt the vibe in the locker room and team chemistry, Bryant believes it shows competitive spirit. He seems to appreciate that Trevon Diggs is taking the practice as seriously as possible rather than simply going through the motions.

The Cowboys have a singular focus entering the 2023 NFL season and it's to make it back to the Super Bowl, ending their nearly 30-year drought. Since Diggs joined Prescott on the Cowboys, they have been consistently proceeding closer to their goal.

Cowboys' success with Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs as teammates

Dak Prescott

Trevon Diggs was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately during his rookie year, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury. This resulted in the Cowboys finishing with just a 6-10 record.

In the two years since then, the Cowboys have been among the elite NFL teams, posting consecutive 12-5 seasons. The tandem also helped Dallas reach the NFL playoffs in back-to-back seasons, advancing to the second round last year. As two of the team's leaders on each side of the ball, Prescott and Diggs will look to take another step forward during the 2023 NFL season.