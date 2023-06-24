Dez Bryant didn't hold back on Twitter over comments made by Malika Andrews regarding Alabama Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller. Andrews addressed the controversy surrounding Miller, who was involved in a murder case earlier this year.

Bryant took to Twitter to assert that Andrews was wrong for mentioning the case during the NBA draft. The former NFL wide receiver mentioned that Miller was not charged nor convicted in the case. Miller was taken second overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the draft.

"Curious question why was this brought up during the draft… @malika_andrews? Miller wasn’t convicted of nothing.. I’m sure you was told to bring it up and the fact you went through with it.. smh"

Dez Bryant was selected by the Dallas Cowboys, where he would play the first eight seasons of his career. He is the franchise's all-time leader in touchdowns (73) and fifth in yards (7,459). His last season in the NFL was with the Baltimore Ravens back in the 2020 season.

What is Dez Bryant doing now?

Dez Bryant has stayed connected to sports as he founded a business named Personal Corner in 2016. It is a platform with the main objective of giving athletes anywhere from high school to pro a one-stop solution to possess ownership of their personal brands.

It is the first united marketplace, made by athletes for their fans. There are collections curated personally by athletes and influencers to construct a community with their fans.

What happened in the Brandon Miller murder case?

Jamea Harris was shot and killed in a deadly shooting in January. Miller’s former teammate, Darius Miles, left his legally owned firearm in Miller’s car by accident.

Miles asked Miller to transport it to him and he obliged. Miles then said he gave it to Michael Davis, who then supposedly fired the deadly shot that killed Harris.

Miller was kicked off the Crimson Tide and removed from campus. One month later, he rejoined the team, which garnered mixed reactions. The small forward addressed the matter in March:

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that's all I'm going to be able to say on that."

Both Miles and Davis were indicted on capital murder charges by a Tuscaloosa County grand jury two days after Miller's statement. Miller would play in the NCAA Tournament with Alabama as he needed a police escort during the tournament. He was cleared of any charges in the death of Harris.

