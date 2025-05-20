Ex-Cowboys WR Jesse Holley claims CeeDee Lamb deep down is done pretending George Pickens is on his level

At Kyler Murray’s fun charity softball game in Arizona, Dallas Cowboys WRs. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens joked and talked like teammates, acting like they were equals.

“Oh no. We both ones,” Lamb said. [39:49] “It ain’t no A-B. None of that. It’s one. You look over there, you see one. You look over here, you see another one.”

Pickens laughed and changed the subject to the softball game.

“Right now, I’m thinking about how I’m gonna hit this home run or s***. You feel me?”

But former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley thinks that’s not the full truth. On Monday's episode of DLLS Sports Live, Holley shared his honest thoughts.

This was after the video from the event showed Lamb and Pickens talking about being “co-number ones.”

Holley thinks Lamb’s answer was planned.

"Sometimes you have a scripted moment,” he said. [40:50]"In CeeDee’s mind, he’s had this prepared answer already. So whatever question you were going to ask him, it was coming out of his mouth as, “Nah, we both number ones.”

Holley wasn’t disrespecting Lamb, but he knows wide receivers often want to be the top dog.

“But in my spirit and in my soul, I’m a receiver," he added. "Been it my whole life. We ain’t never thinking that we’re co–anything. And CeeDee ain’t ever gonna—he might not say it publicly—but privately, I highly doubt he believes that they’re co–number ones.

George Pickens has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Pickens joins CeeDee Lamb as a top receiving target for Dak Prescott. Dallas did not draft a WR in 2025, opting to trade for Pickens instead.

Besides, George Pickens is in the final year of his rookie contract. It means he’ll need to prove himself before a potential extension.

The reason George Pickens ' trade to the Dallas Cowboys from the Steelers

Several reasons led to George Pickens' trade.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, making Pickens less important to their plans.

Secondly, Pickens was about to enter the last year of his rookie contract. The Steelers didn’t want to offer him a long-term deal because they had concerns about his behavior and reliability.

Thirdly, Pickens had anger issues and often got into fights with other players, which could cause penalties for the team.

Fourthly, he was late to team activities several times in 2024, including arriving after the team announced inactive players for their Christmas Day game against the Chiefs.

Additionally, veteran players grew frustrated with Pickens’ attitude. Coach Mike Tomlin sometimes limited Pickens’ playing time because of these concerns.

Now, Pittsburgh doesn’t have a clear No. 2 wide receiver after Metcalf. They still have players like Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods, but these are unproven players..

To fill the gap, the Steelers might try to sign free agents like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper.

