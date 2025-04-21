Ex-Eagles LB claims Ashton Jeanty is a "can't-miss prospect" in 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty is considered a first-round prospect in this year's draft. The running back spent his collegiate campaign with the Boise State Broncos. Last season, Jeanty led them to a Mountain West title and the quarterfinals of the playoffs. He ended his collegiate journey as the 2024 Heisman runner-up behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.

On Monday's episode of FS1's 'The Facility', ex-Eagles LB Emmanuel Acho praised Jeanty as a top draft prospect. He said that the running back is a game-changing player who will be a valuable asset in the league. Acho called Jeanty a 'can't miss prospect' in this year's draft:

"Asthon Jeanty, you have to think about this for a moment. He had five touchdowns of 79 yards or more last season. So, you know, he can take it to the house. But beyond being able to take it to the house, Ashton Jeanty can take what should be a 2nd & 12 to a 2nd & 6, what should be a 3rd & 8 to a 3rd & 2.

"That, in the NFL, is the difference between winning and losing. He's not going to be able to take every ball to the crib. It's just not going to happen. The NFL is different. They're going to tackle them, unlike some of those defenders at some of those different smaller schools.

He added:

"But when I think about a guy who can change a franchise, who can touch the ball the most, who can impact the game the most, and who I believe is a can't miss prospect on offense, I think it's Ashton."

Draft experts and analysts project Ashton Jeanty to be the first running back off the board during the draft.

ESPN analyst compares Ashton Jeanty to Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith

According to NFL analyst Louis Riddick, the Boise State's running back's talent and skills can be compared to Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. However, Ashton Jeanty possesses that extra edge in terms of speed and agility.

In an article on Saturday, Louis Riddick talked about Jeanty's draft projection while comparing his talents to Smith.

"Think Emmitt Smith with breakaway home run speed," Riddick said. "That's Jeanty. He has it all; great vision and instincts to find rushing lanes, a low center of gravity and supernatural strength in his lower body and core to break arm tackles with east."

Jeanty is projected to go as high as the No.6 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be interesting to see which team ends up acquiring the running back during the draft on Thursday.

