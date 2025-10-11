Ex-Eagles scout makes feelings known on Matt LaFleur holding Jordan Love back amid Packers struggles

This season, quarterback Jordan Love has helped the Green Bay Packers to a 2-1-1 campaign after four games. However, some fans theorized that head coach Matt LaFleur is holding back the quarterback from unleashing his true potential on the field.
Former Eagles scout John Middlekauf addressed this speculation on Thursday on the '3 & Out' podcast.
"I think that LaFleur showed when he got Aaron Rodgers," Middlekauf said (Timestamp 28:35). "And by that second year he said, 'Listen, if you listen to me an run the Shanahan offense, and we will morph your shotgun...' But play under center, some of those run game, let us be a little run first. It'll help everything out. And they kind of, Rodgers capitulated and they kind of met in in the middle and it really worked."
"I think at his core, it's like he wants to run more of the Kyle offense. ...So everyone'a little different. And I do believe that LaFleur believes in his scheme, his playcalling. So I think that, in fairness, what has Love done beside a couple games late in that first year starting for him to go like, you just do whatever you want. ... I look at LaFleur as a plus. But I'm with you. Jordan does have the physical attributes to scramble around, big arm, makes some plays."
So far this season, Jordan Love has recorded 1000 yards and eight touchdowns passing, along with 62 rushing yards. In Week 4, they ended their showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in a tie. (40-40). In that game, the quarterback completed 31 of the 43 passes he attempted for 337 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Jordan Love shares his true feelings about TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft has been a key part of the Packers' offense this season. He played in four games and has recorded 225 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
During a locker room interview, Jordan Love came forward to share his honest thoughts on the TE. He heaped praise on Kraft and stated how 'good things happen' whenever he gets the ball on the field.
"Man, I think anytime you get Tucker the ball, I think good things happen," Love said as per the team's website. "So he's definitely one of our best players. And I think when we get him the ball, like I said, good things happen. So I think we need to keep getting him the ball."
The Packers will next take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct.12 at 4:25 pm ET. Can Jordan Love lead his team to their third win of the season?
