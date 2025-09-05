Ex-Eagles scout predicts Jalen Carter's suspension in Dak Prescott 'spitgate' controversy

The 2025 NFL season started on Thursday with a controversial incident as Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle went nose-to-nose with the three-time Pro Bowler before spitting at him when Ban VanSumeren received medical attention.

Former Eagles scout John Middlekauff believes the NFL will punish Carter for his actions.

"I'm getting texts from people in the NFL that he's getting suspended," Middlekauf said on Friday, via the "3 and Out" podcast."He's gonna get suspended. How many games? I don't know. One game, two games. The NFL looks past a lot of sh**, but when you mess with their games, when you devalue the shield, this is how they make their money.

"Jalen Carter was a massive red flag. One of the main things I consistently heard [was] struggles with emotional maturity, and you saw it right there. The guy was tossed before they played a snap."

A video later surfaced showing Prescott pretending to spit at Carter first, initiating the drama. However, Middlekauf said it does not absolve Carter, and he will still be punished. The former scout added that the 2023 first-round pick will likely receive a suspension.

Philadelphia secured a 24-20 win over Dallas despite losing Carter. Jalen Hurts put on a show, completing 19 of 23 passes for 152 yards. He also had 14 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Carter addresses the media following spitting incident

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter addressed the media about the incident after the game. He admitted that it was a mistake and issued an apology to the fans and his teammates.

"“You know it was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and the fans out there. You know, I’m doing it for them.

"I’m doing it for my family also but the fans, they show the most love. You heard them out there and not being able to start the game to finish the game just f*** me up, but it won’t happen again.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wasn't happy with Carter. He said the team will handle the matter internally. He added that the defensive tackle knew he was needed on the field but failed to be there.

Philadelphia will travel to Kansas City on Sept. 14 for the rematch of the 2025 Super Bowl finalists at Arrowhead Stadium. Carter is hoping to avoid a suspension to suit up for one of the toughest games of the season.

