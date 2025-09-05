  • home icon
  "What in the f**k": Jason Kelce blasts Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott and getting ejected in Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener

By Prasen
Modified Sep 05, 2025 00:50 GMT
Jason Kelce blasts Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott
Jason Kelce couldn't believe what he saw as Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter found himself at the center of chaos before the season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys even got rolling. The All-Pro defensive tackle was ejected from the Week 1 game after appearing to spit on quarterback Dak Prescott.

The moment came after Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren went down on the opening kickoff. While trainers tended to him, Carter walked over to Prescott, and after a brief exchange, cameras appeared to catch a projectile leaving his mouth in the QB’s direction. Officials wasted no time tossing him from the game.

Eagles legend Jason Kelce summed up what everyone was thinking, blasting the incident on X:

“What in the f**k just happened.”
Carter was coming off an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season and plays a crucial role in Nick Sirianni's plan for another Philadelphia Super Bowl run. His absence was immediately felt, and the Cowboys wasted no time capitalizing. They marched 53 yards in six plays, which was capped by Javonte Williams' touchdown run to make it 7-0 early.

