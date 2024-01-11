Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has shared her opinion on Aaron Rodgers' recent comments on The Pat McAfee Show. After accusing comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel of being associated with Jeffrey Epstein, Rodgers doubled down on Tuesday.

He didn't apologize to Kimmel but said the comedian had to know he was joking. He also went after ESPN Executive Mike Foss and the media for creating "cancel culture." Hill, appearing on CNN, said she felt it was ironic that he attacked mainstream media while still agreeing to appear each week on the show.

"What really is annoying is that he’s on a weekly, mainstream media platform complaining about the mainstream media censoring him. Sir, you are not silenced, it’s just that people think a lot of the things that come out of your mouth are stupid."

Jemele Hill, who now works for The Athletic said last week that she felt ESPN should step in since both The Pat McAfee Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live are both part of the Disney family of networks. Clearly nobody stepped in as Rodgers' rant about media, cancel culture, Jimmy Kimmel and even COVID-19 went on for several minutes.

Pat McAfee announces the end of Aaron Rodgers' weekly appearance

Aaron Rodgers' weekly appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" have stirred up controversy for some time now. However, the last two weeks has been particularly brutal for the show and its host. After calling out ESPN executive Mike Foss on Tuesday, Rodgers will no longer appear on the show for the remainder of the season.

Pat McAfee made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon at the start of his show. Stating that as he also holds the title of creative direction and casting for the show, he will be happy that the New York Jets quarterback's weekly appearance is over.

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud.”

Pat McAfee said that the end of Rodgers' run on the show is a welcomed relief and the show can now get back to talking about football. It's unknown at this time if Aaron Rodgers will be welcomed back to the show for the start of the 2024 NFL season.