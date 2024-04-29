Ex-Falcons GM concerned for Cowboys after failed Jonathon Brooks chase at 2024 NFL Draft

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, running back was a big need for Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys.

After the team lost veteran Ezekiel Elliott last off-season, Tony Pollard became their running back. After Pollard left in free agency this off-season to sign with the Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys didn't sign a running back before the draft.

Many thought Dallas would end up selecting a running back with one of their early picks, with Texas running back Jonathan Brooks on their minds. Not only did the Cowboys pass on drafting Brooks, but they ended up not drafting a single running back in the draft and addressed other needs, such as the offensive line.

Ex-Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff questioned the Dallas Cowboys management after not drafting a running back. Appearing on Kay Adams' sports show, Up & Adams, Dimitroff spoke about being shocked that Dallas didn't address drafting a running back.

"I was expecting them to draft them (RB). I love that player. By the way, Jonathan Brooks is one of the most talented," Dimitroff said. "I'm concerned about the running back situation, although they get their old running back back.

"So I still think there might be some juice in the tank there. We'll see how that approaches."

As Dimitroff mentioned, the team did bring back Elliott after he spent last season with the New England Patriots. They agreed to terms with their former running back this morning, bringing him back on a one-year deal.

What does the Dallas Cowboys running back room look like?

Ezekiel Elliott during Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

Given the signing of Ezekiel Elliott and the lack of talent their running back group holds, Elliott, as of now, would likely be their RB1. Veteran running back Rico Dowdle, who spent the last four seasons with Dallas as a backup, was re-signed this off-season and will serve as a backup in his role again.

Second-year running back Deuce Vaughn, who stands at 5'5", didn't see much playing time as a rookie and will likely remain as a third- or fourth-string back. The team also signed veteran running back Royce Freeman this off-season.

The Dallas Cowboys do not have a great running back room, but hopefully Elliott can help out as their most recent running back.

