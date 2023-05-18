Tom Brady is set to be honored in the New England Patriots first game of the new season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Robert Kraft announced that the franchise will celebrate the legendary quarterback's career at Gillette Stadium, and Brady will finally get the opportunity to bid adieu to the fans for whom he won six Super Bowls.

It is definitely going to be a remarkable moment for everyone present in the stadium, and ticket prices have already skyrocketed. The game between the Patriots and the Eagles has the highest average ticket cost among all the regular season games of the next season.

Former Atlanta Falcons head Mike Smith recently appeared on Sportskeeda's BallFather podcast and talked about how special the moment will be when Brady gets honored. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh, they've got to be excited about it. What Tom Brady did in New England will never be replicated and I mean that. It's unbelievable what he's done and I'm sure there'll be retiring his jersey number right away, as well."

"That's going to be quite a scene very emotional for the Patriot fans and the owner and especially Tom Brady, greatest quarterback, you know, greatest of all time right now, no doubt."

Read More: New England Patriots Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents, and more

It's no secret that Robert Kraft loves Tom Brady, so he'll do everything in his power to honor him in the best way possible during next season's opening week.

As a huge part of Brady's journey to becoming the greatest of all time, we expect the Patriots legends such as Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to also attend the event.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Patriots-Eagles Week 1 game on September 10th in Foxboro is expected to be the most “in demand” game of the season, according to Ticketmaster and the NFL ticket exchange.



The Tom Brady effect, once again. Patriots-Eagles Week 1 game on September 10th in Foxboro is expected to be the most “in demand” game of the season, according to Ticketmaster and the NFL ticket exchange.The Tom Brady effect, once again. https://t.co/Dish8NTLKo

Tom Brady is unlikely to make another NFL return

Tom Brady: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is Brady's second retirement from NFL, as after the first one he came back quickly to play again. However, this time around, it seems like Brady is finally done playing football.

He enjoys spending time with his family, and at this age, he wishes to spend more time with his children. Brady is no longer with Gisele Bundchen, but they are doing everything they can to raise their children well.

There will be constant rumors about Brady's return to the NFL, but the chances of him making another return are very bleak.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the BallFather podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes