Former Atlanta Falcons long snapper Robert Shiver and his estranged wife Lindsay have been going through a hostile divorce since April. He reportedly filed for divorce on the basis of adulterous conduct.

Over the last few months, the two have fought over custody of their three children, their two million home and even their private jet. The former college sweethearts were married for 13 years before calling it quits earlier this year.

On July 21, 2023, Lindsay Shiver was arrested in Abaco, Bahamas, for her role in a plot to have her estranged husband murdered. The police in the Bahamas found messages of the murder-for-hire plot while investigating another case.

Also arrested was a man she had begun a relationship with and an alleged hitman. The three had been held in jail in Nassau until earlier this week. The former couple owned a home in the Bahamas and spent a lot of time vacationing on the island.

That was when Robert Shiver bailed out his estranged wife and the two men who had all plotted to kill him. Her bail was set at $100,000, while each of the others was set at $20,000.

They will now all wear ankle monitors and remain in the Bahamas until their next court date.

While the charges against her and the two men are heinous, some are questioning Robert Shiver's actions. Why he would bail out three people who appear to be trying to kill him? The discussion on Twitter continued as the story of the case was posted on social media.

When did Robert Shiver play in the NFL?

Robert Shiver was the long snapper for the Auburn Tigers for three seasons before he decided to follow his NFL aspirations. Despite impressing scouts at Auburn's Pro Day in 2009, he went undrafted.

Just one day later, he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

He was then cut by the Falcons before the season even began and his NFL career was then over. Since then he has apparently pursued a career in business. His father was the former CEO of Flowers Foods, a company that is worth $5 billion.