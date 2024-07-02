Ex-Giants TE Darren Waller stops short of claiming to be a victim over divorce from WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller addressed his controversial divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum following a viral music video inspired by it. The former Giants tight end was previously married to Plum, who announced their divorce with a controversial Instagram post in April.

On Monday, Waller appeared on the Power 105.1 radio show "The Breakfast Club." There, he went into details about his divorce while reflecting back on things that went wrong.

"You talk about get honest or die lying, you kinda got to look at yourself and realize, alright, what role am I playing that all the relationships in my life have always had the same patterns," Waller said.

"It kinda plays into everything else I was mentioning earlier, the co-dependency aspect like, any time I’m in a relationship."

"I feel like I gotta dance or do a certain thing to keep this person around, almost tying my self-worth to the success of a relationship, and you realize how much you lose yourself and doing the things that you love and things that take care of you on a daily basis," Waller added.

Darren Waller expressed how he was "never perfect" and that all the reasons that led to his divorce from Kelsey Plum were hurtful and harmed him. The former Giants star concluded his take by noting that he is not claiming to be a victim. Talking about the same, he said:

"I was never perfect, and some of the reasons that motivated me to leave, they caused harm, they hurt, I respect whatever way she wants to express herself. I’m out here trying to improve and by no means claiming to be a victim in any way, I’m all good with it."

Waller's statement comes almost a month after the former Giants star released a song, "Who Knew" The song went instantly viral, considering the backstory it had.

Darren Waller details the backstory of Kelsey Plum-inspired song

After Darren Waller's music video went viral, the former Giants tight end sat down for an interview with TMZ. He talked about facing intimacy issues during his past relationships, which took a toll on him.

"I’ve struggled with intimacy in romantic relationships my whole life, and I recognize the toll it has taken on the lovers I’ve been close to," Waller said.

"Essentially, I’m telling myself, from the damage I’ve done, that it’s imperative for me to heal the wounds in my life I’ve been avoiding by seeking relationships."

Not just NFL fans but also Chiefs Chris Jones wasn't impressed with the song either. In fact, the defense tackle even went ahead, calling it sh*t terrible.

