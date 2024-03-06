Ex-Giants WR wants franchise to call Russell Wilson amid reports of frustration with Daniel Jones

Russell Wilson may have much to gain from Daniel Jones' loss.

The New York Giants want to ditch their franchise quarterback, according to Rich Eisen. The veteran sportscaster claimed Monday on his eponymous show that general manager Joe Schoen was now having "buyer's remorse" over giving the 2019 sixth-overall pick a four-year, $160-million extension. After the contract was signed, Jones regressed and tore his right ACL.

Now, former wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who played for the Giants in 2017, has given a bold idea: sign the soon-to-be-former Denver Bronco, Wilson. He said on the I Am Athlete podcast:

"Russell Wilson is on the market. And this is really good timing for (him), because he can be the first domino to fall. If you are the Giants, you may want to go get Kirk Cousins, but (he) may not want you. Or (he) may get a better deal somewhere else. So now what is Plan B, Plan C, Plan D? ... Now Russell Wilson, he's free and you could potentially get him for a super crackhead discount."

What roster situation will Russell Wilson inherit if he joins the Giants?

If Russell Wilson does join the New York Giants to replace Daniel Jones, he will have a rather shallow and middling team to work with.

In terms of backups, he will have incoming sophomore Tommy DeVito, who became a media sensation late in his rookie season but is still rather inexperienced.

The first major problem is in the ground game. Saquon Barkley will become a free agent after being denied a second franchise tag, and the rest of the running back room will leave much to be desired unless they secure someone like Derrick Henry.

The receiving room, meanwhile, is rather decent. Even if veterans Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell leave in free agency, Wilson will still have Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt to lean on, as well as tight end Darren Waller.

However, no area needs more help than the offensive line. The Giants struggled throughout the 2023 season because of sacks — a league-high 85, to be precise. This is something Joe Schoen hopes to mitigate in the upcoming draft by finding a quality lineman who can protect his quarterback.