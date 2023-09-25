Ex-Jets HC skewers Micah Parsons' "punk move" after Cardinals' surprise 28-16 crushing of Cowboys

Micah Parsons and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys are doing some soul-searching on Monday after succumbing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The process appeared to begin on Sunday after the final whistle and Parsons' early conclusion didn't leave NFL analyst and former Jets head coach Rex Ryan happy.

According to the Athletic via Clutch Points, Parsons said the Cowboys "played down" to the Cardinals. Here was Ryan's response:

"You just got pummeled by that team. They whipped your tail all over the field right there, and you're going to show a lack of respect? Well, guess what's going to happen again? You're going to get your a** kicked again if you play them again because they're going to be like, 'Oh, really? You thought that was bad, wait until this a** whipping."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, calling the comment by Parsons disrespectful:

"And to me, that was total disrespect. How do you do that to a team in the NFL? Just admit [that] they were the better team that day and move on. Micah Parsons, I love you as a player, but that was that was a punk move."

Micah Parsons stats: Cowboys star keeps pace despite disappointing loss

Micah Parsons at New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys

Heading into the season, many braced for Micah Parsons' numbers to escalate this year. Based on his production through three games, the young pass rusher has managed to do just that. In Week 1 against the New York Giants, he logged one sack. In Week 2 against the New York Jets, he logged two sacks and a forced fumble.

In Week 3, he earned a sack. With Week 4 now on the horizon, the pass rusher has earned four sacks through three games. Based on his current pace, he's set to earn close to 20 sacks, which would be by far the most sacks in his career. In 2021, he earned 13.0 sacks. In 2022, he earned 13.5 sacks.

The production would get him close to making history as well. Michael Strahan currently holds the record at 22.5 sacks. Of course, those sacks came in a 16-game season. With an extra game, some would likely put an asterisk next to Parsons' name if he managed to pass Strahan. However, as it stands, he remains on pace to get near the top of the leaderboard.

Will he maintain his current pace?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.