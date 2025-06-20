Ex-Jets QB warns Aaron Rodgers to match Steelers’ "blue collar" grit with production or face culture backlash

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez believes Aaron Rodgers will have to perform at his best to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' "blue collar" identity. After weeks of uncertainty, the 4x NFL MVP agreed to a one-year deal to play in Steel City.

Pittsburgh is often referred to as 'the City of Champions.' Sanchez believes that if Aaron Rodgers fails to uphold this standard, he will face backlash from the fan base.

"He's got to kind of be in this blue-collar town," Sanchez said on the Dan Patrick show. "The only thing that bridges that gap, because everybody's so scared about that, because there are no numbers right now. Nobody's producing anything right now, there's no games. So everybody's speculating like, 'well, can he fit in? culture fit? He's too counter culture, he's not one of us, he's not a Steeler.

"There's a us versus them mentality when you're with the Steelers... So they have that culture, and the only thing that bridges that gap is his production." (Timestamp- 2:25)

Sanchez believes that if Rodgers can perform like he did with the Jets in the last few games of the 2024 season, then he has a chance of bridging the culture gap with the Steelers fans.

"I think the culture of that place and his production, most importantly, can bridge that gap and they can be successful..." Sanchez said.

Following an 18-season stint with the Packers and one Super Bowl victory, Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023. His debut year ended with a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Bills. He returned as a starter last year but only mustered a 5-12 record with the Jets. In February, the team parted ways with the quarterback.

Ryan Clark opens up about Mike Tomlin's potential plan for the Steelers under Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers have had troubles at the quarterback position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. However, with the addition of Rodgers, experts and fans expect Mike Tomlin to have some success and potentially be a Super Bowl contender.

On Tuesday, ex-Steelers star Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on what Mike Tomlin's plan could be for the new era under the 4x MVP. On ESPN's "Get Up," he opened up about how he believes Rodgers will not be pressured into handling the offense.

"I think that Aaron Rodgers is going to play well in Pittsburgh and I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be a playoff team," Clark said (Timestamp-4:55). "They've built this team around a quarterback that doesn't have to be Superman."

"He's not going to ask Aaron Rodgers to be all he ever was because he is no longer that."

The Steelers' last Super Bowl appearance was in 2010 when they lost to Rodgers and the Packers. Now, the quarterback will be looking to help the team he once defeated to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

