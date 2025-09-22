Ex-Lions QB makes case for Jalen Hurts in Top 5 despite QB's shaky first half against Rams

For much of his Week 3 performance, Jalen Hurts was planting seeds of doubt against the Los Angeles Rams. However, down the stretch, he managed to dig those seeds out and throw them in the garbage. At one point in the contest, Hurts was down 26-7, but managed to put the Philadelphia Eagles in position to win the game.According to one NFL analyst, not only did the second half erase his shortcomings in the first half, but it also put him into the premier tier of talent in the NFL. Speaking on a Sept. 22 edition of &quot;Get Up,&quot; Orlovsky complimented Hurts to the highest degree.&quot;That second half was about as good as I've seen him play,&quot; Orlovsky said. &quot;There was three or four plays in that second half you go, 'that's the play the game...' And the thing that stands out to me: the throws are perfect. As much as sometimes, and I've been critical of this, like, 'is Jalen Hurts that good at throwing the ball?'&quot;&quot;If we took Jalen out there with 14 other quarterbacks, we just put him in shorts and we just watched him throw. I don't know if he would be in your top 10 as far as just watching him do that, but all that dude does is figure out what it takes to win that game, and goes and does it, and that's why you got to put him in your top five conversation,&quot; he added.Of course, it's also worth noting the growing body of work for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback with a Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl blowout in 2024 and another Super Bowl appearance in 2022.Only Tom Brady had managed to defeat Mahomes in that way, going through Matthew Stafford in the process.Jalen Hurts' opening month gauntlet continuesJalen Hurts at Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: ImagnThrough three games, Jalen Hurts has defeated the Dallas Cowboys, an arch division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, a Super Bowl rival, and the Los Angeles Rams, a 2024 playoff rival. However, the gauntlet isn't over for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.Hurts now will face the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and the 2024 playoff-making Denver Broncos in Week 5. After that, Hurts' schedule lightens with a twist, as they get to face the winless New York Giants, but are scheduled to do so only four days after facing the Broncos.Put simply, while Hurts and the Eagles have continued to fly, they are still stuck in a storm with stiff competition. If Hurts can reach November undefeated, many will put them in the running to return to the Super Bowl. However, will Hurts emerge from the gauntlet unscathed?