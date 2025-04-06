Ex-NFL GM floats Jalen Milroe as Matthew Stafford's potential successor for Sean McVay and Rams

Jalen Milroe didn't have the best final collegiate campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After a strong showing as a QB1 under retired HC Nick Saban, the quarterback failed to find the same spark last year. He only mustered a 9-4 campaign with the Crimson Tide, which is below the standard they have set for themselves in the past few years.

The underwhelming performance last season resulted in Jalen Milroe's draft stock falling. Nevertheless, he's considered a good prospect by several analysts and experts. Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock has a team in mind that would suit the Alabama quarterback perfectly.

Mayock, on the Rich Eisen show on Saturday, talked about how Jalen Milroe would be a good fit for the Los Angeles Rams under coach Sean McVay. Mayock believes that the Alabama quarterback could develop into a future starter under the guidance of Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"When I look at (Jalen Milroe), I go, okay, what does he do well? He's a runner like, I'd put him in the same category as Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson. How fast is he? As fast as he needs to be. And he's 20 pounds heavier than those guys.

"Does he have some accuracy and inconsistency? A 100 percent. Which is why him going in the second or third round, I think is perfect. ... I'd love to see him behind the LA Rams and Matthew Stafford. ... No pressure to play and the opportunity to sit behind an established quarterback and play called in Sean McVay. I think he's a two to three year project. But if somebody rubs into this piece of coal, I think he can turn into a diamond." (TS- 2:30 onwards)

Jalen Milore was one of the prospects invited to this year's Combine but only participated in passing drills while opting out of any physical workout. The quarterback showcased his physicality during Alabama's Pro Day, though.

Jalen Milroe put up an impressive Pro Day performance, solidifying himself as an intriguing prospect. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, showcasing why he's a decent dual-threat quarterback. Several experts and analysts project that Milroe could be a second-round prospect.

Paul Finebaum shares concerns about Jalen Milroe as a quarterback prospect

On last Friday's episode of his eponymous show, analyst Paul Finebaum expressed concerns about Jalen Milroe.

Finebaum highlighted that while Jalen Milroe is viewed as a great athlete, there's an uncertainty about his success at the quarterback position.

"I talked to an NFL person, and I'm not going to identify who he is, but it's somebody who makes decisions that are important.

"He was completely underwhelmed by what he saw from Jalen Milroe. Here's the wrap on Jalen Milroe, elite athlete, maybe one of the best athletes we've ever seen. We all know his running. He's big, he's fast, but what kind of accuracy does he have in the NFL?"

Finebaum touted Jalen Milroe as a third-round prospect at best. ESPN, meanwhile, views him as the fifth-best quarterback prospect in this year's draft.

