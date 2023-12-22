Ex-NFL GM highlights why Dak Prescott's Cowboys are doomed against Dolphins

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 16. They are coming off a brutal 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and need a win to get back on track.

The Dolphins are a very good team at home and since the Cowboys don't play that well on the road, this will be a tough game for the NFC East franchise. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi thinks that the Dolphins are a better team and could easily beat the Cowboys in the upcoming game.

Here's what he said on The Pat McAfee Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm more confident about Miami because of their defense. I think Fangio does such a good job defensively, he makes it hard on the opponent. Now, look, Tennessee's scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. So you know, they've had their moments where they've let down but for the most part, they're so good, they're so well-coached."

"Offensively when they can run the ball... They're hard to stop because they're making big plays. So I have more confidence in them. What I worry about Dallas is when they go on grass, they're not the same team."

"They're not as fast. And then Dallas, and I've been saying this, their defense hasn't been as good as we all think it is. It's a defense that has to play from the front."

Since Jalen Ramsey's return from injury, the Dolphins are playing great defense. Apart from the late meltdown against the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins defense has complemented their offense pretty well.

This season they are giving up an average of 21 points and 203.1 passing yards per game. It will be interesting to see how Dak Prescott fares against them as he is coming off a very bad game.

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can redeem themselves in Week 16

Dak Prescott: Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Prior to last week's loss to the Bills, Dak Prescott was among the frontrunners to win the MVP award. Unfortunately, he has now fallen behind in the MVP race due to his poor performance against the Bills.

In Week 15, Prescott completed 21/34 throws for just 134 passing yards and an interception. The Cowboys' offense scored just 10 points and questions were once again asked about whether they are a contender or a pretender.

Both Prescott and the Cowboys have a great opportunity to redeem themselves this week. If they defeat the Dolphins in Miami it will be a great win and strengthen their position to win the division.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.