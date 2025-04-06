Ex-NFL GM takes major issue with Tyler Shough's injury history heading into 2025 draft

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has been climbing up the draft boards in recent weeks after leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 record last season.

However, ex-NFL GM Mike Mayock is concerned about Tyler Shough's injury history. On Saturday, Mayock pointed out that Shough's issues staying fit might impact his professional career.

"I don't care if he's 25 or he'll be 26 in September," Mayock said on the Rich Eisen Show. "I do care about the injury history. Guys that get hurt in college tend to get hurt in the pros. He started one season out of seven in college football the entire season," (TS- 2:00 onwards)

Before joining the Cardinals, the quarterback spent three injury-plagued seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

He suffered a broken collarbone twice during the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Red Raiders. During the 2023 season, Shough broke his fibula, which resulted in him needing surgery.

However, Tyler showcased the potential he has when he is completely healthy. Last season he recorded 3,195 yards and 23 TDs for the Cardinals and earned an All-ACC honorable mention.

Tyler Shough believes his injury history will not limit his potential in the NFL

At the NFL scouting combine, the Louisville quarterback addressed the concerns surrounding his injury history. Shough stated that the injuries he suffered were not as serious as people believed.

The quarterback believes that what he went through in college will not limit his skills at the professional level.

"I only had two broken bones. I've never had any knee or back issues. I think the timeline just sucked more than anything, just kind of early on in those games and missing time."

"I had a broken collarbone that I didn't get surgery on. And then the first time I got hit again, it broke. Once I got surgery, I was back running quarterback counter and power, and it hasn't affected me since. Then I got hip dropped. There wasn't really anything I could do to prevent it. But if anything, like I said before, it kind of helped me out mentally, and how to be a coach, and add value off the field and still try to be a leader."

Tyler Shough is projected to be a late Day 2 to early Day 3 pick in this year's draft. What remains to be seen is which team takes a gamble on him.

